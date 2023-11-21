Wayne Brady involved in car accident with driver charged with DUI

Authorities said the comedian also got into a "minor physical altercation" with the motorist, who was arrested for suspicion of hit-and-run, battery, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

TV host and comedian Wayne Brady was involved in a car accident in Malibu on Sunday night with a driver who was subsequently charged with DUI.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department confirmed to EW that the collision occurred on the Pacific Coast Highway when the driver backed his vehicle into Brady's. A "minor physical altercation" ensued, and the driver fled to a nearby neighborhood but was located approximately 20 minutes later and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, hit-and-run (property damage only), and battery, authorities said.

A representative for Brady declined to comment to EW.

According to PEOPLE, an unnamed source said that Brady, 51, was "so upset" about the incident, and that "As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone's child dealing with this."

News of the accident comes four months after Hulu announced that it had ordered a reality series about Brady and his blended family, including his ex-wife Mandie Taketa and their daughter, Maile Brady.



The Let's Make a Deal host and Masked Singer winner also made headlines over the summer when he came out as pansexual. Brady told PEOPLE that Robin Williams' death in 2014 led him to examine his own mental health and put him on a journey of self discovery. "I had to start learning about myself," he said, "and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I'd either repressed, suppressed, or just didn't wanna deal with."

Taketa and Maile were accepting of his decision, Brady said, adding that his health and honesty are his priorities. "If I'm healthy, then I can go onstage at Let's Make A Deal and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects," he said. "I can be the best dad that Maile needs. I can be the best friend to Mandie, the best son to my mother, and one day, the best partner to someone, because I'm doing this for me."

