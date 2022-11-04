Wayne Barnes exclusive interview: 'After 99 Tests as a referee, fans still tell me I'm s---'

Wayne Barnes at Twickenham Stadium - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Jeff Gilbert

When you have been around as a referee for as long as Wayne Barnes, there are certain interactions where you have to see the funny side. The Forest of Dean's finest whistleblower will take charge of his 100th Test match on Saturday when Wales face New Zealand, joining a club which includes his former contemporary Nigel Owens, before becoming the most-capped referee of all time next week when France host Australia in Marseille. Not that reaching such significant landmarks means that Barnes – who is welcomingly self-deprecating throughout our time together – will be met with universal approval.

"It’s amazing how in certain jobs people think they should just share their opinion about your work. You can be sat having a coffee in Twickenham and someone will go ‘You’re Wayne Barnes, aren’t you? You were s--- yesterday.’ And I’ll think, ‘Thanks very much, how was your day?’," he laughs.

Although, you cannot be that s--- to bring up a century of Test matches and officiate at four Rugby World Cups. The urinal which once featured an effigy of Barnes in a bar in Queenstown has even gone now. A fifth World Cup is on the horizon, as is potentially taking charge of the final, providing England are not involved.

"I’m really aware that England being in the final and winning the World Cup does a lot more for my local rugby club than Wayne Barnes refereeing a World Cup final," Barnes adds. "It’s something you can’t control. I just need to referee well."

Given Barnes' has refereed Wales more than any other international side, it makes sense to bring up his century in Cardiff this weekend. His first Test came in Suva with Fiji against Samoa back in 2006, with Barnes sending off Fiji's wing Mosese Luveitasau in one of only six international red cards that he has produced (so far). A lengthy injury as a teenager first opened the door to refereeing, enjoying the lavish expenses – "£2 for the bus" – and post-match refreshments. "You would get a couple of pints afterwards in a referee’s tankard, which considering I was 15 when I started… that was great."

Story continues

Wayne Barnes takes a look at a red card incident on the screen during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Newcastle Falcons and Saracens - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Getty Images/George Wood

At the University of East Anglia it became "quickly apparent" that Barnes was a better referee than player. "I don’t think you ever realise you want to be a ref," he laughs. "I think your mates and team-mates tell you when you’re better at one than the other." His position according to his team-mates was "non-tackling back-row".

Once he joined a 50-strong panel of referees with the Rugby Football Union in 2001, his path was set. Chris White, Ed Morrison and Tony Spreadbury were looked up to, while internationally Owens and Craig Joubert were Barnes' contemporaries on the circuit, the trio confiding in each other as their careers progressed. He has taken charge of games featuring Morocco, Kenya and Uruguay while honing a craft where the highlight has always been his deliberate approach to engage with players as amicably and clearly as possible, a skill-set that crosses over with his other life as a barrister where quickly building trust with clients is paramount.

"If you want players to speak to you with respect you have to speak to them respectfully," Barnes explains. "That was one of the pieces of advice I had coming up through the ranks. You try and remember that. You never shout, try not to raise your voice, try to listen before you answer. And I say that to the players – if you want a ref to listen to you, perhaps screaming at them isn’t the best way of getting your point across."

Referee Wayne Barnes awards Andrea Lovotti of Italy a red card during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa v Italy - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Getty Images/Warren Little

Doing that with thousands of rugby followers in the stands and on social media is less straightforward. Barnes has a Twitter account but is not exactly active on it for his own wellbeing, leaving any feedback on his performances to a close circle he trusts in which includes Phil Keith-Roach, the former England scrum coach, plus a former Test referee, sport psychologists and his wife, Polly.

"[Social media] has some wonderful parts, and some negative parts if you are the person that everyone is commenting on. For me, to protect my own health and mental health, I don’t engage in it and that’s the best way of dealing with it. Some people can deal with it, some can’t, and I’m definitely in the category who can’t. I don’t put my name into Google and search it on Twitter. Although, all your mates will quickly tell you… like [in Saracens’ game with Sale] where I was run over twice and you’re caught dropping the ‘F’ bomb on TV. I received plenty of messages saying, ‘potty mouth’."

If he has a gripe – and there are very few during a 45-minute conversation overlooking a freshly-prepared Twickenham pitch – it is that officials are rarely given the same understanding as players, something which all of us have no doubt been guilty of in the past.

"We don’t mind saying we got decisions right or wrong. The thing that frustrates me a little bit is that the criticism a referee gets is never the same as a player or a coach. A player here at Twickenham on Sunday will make a mistake, drop a ball or miss a pass. They don’t mean to do it, they get it wrong, but there’s a lot more understanding around that. If the referee makes a mistake, then it’s unacceptable," notes Barnes.

Wayne Barnes at Twickenham Stadium - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Jeff Gilbert

"They have to be dropped, made accountable. And we are – we just don’t do it across social media. There are 250-odd breakdowns a game, 15 scrums, 25 lineouts – all of a sudden you have around 300 decisions to make with ball-in-play time of around 40 minutes. That is quite a lot to do! And we’re going to get some things wrong. We hope we don't get the big stuff wrong, and I’m a big advocate of technology and the TMO. It has to be used right, to keep momentum in the game, but you want to get the big decisions right and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.

"Can we get every single knock-on, not straight, breakdown offence? No, it’s impossible. As it is for a player to play 80 minutes without making a single error of judgement. I think people do understand the complexity, particularly all the major stakeholders, and I think that’s what’s nice about our game. There is that mutual understanding."

Barnes might not be active on Twitter but fortunately for us his wife Polly is, prepared to "takes the p--- out of" her husband when necessary as was the case when Barnes appeared on Question of Sport and she captioned a post: "Can’t believe this is what I’m getting for my license fee."

Can’t believe this is what I’m getting for my license fee. https://t.co/87vDNWBoNN — polly barnes (@pollybarnes_) February 9, 2022

Next year's Rugby World Cup in France, whether he takes charge of the final or not, will lead to a natural time for the 43 year-old to take everything in account.

"I’m really aware that my wife particularly sacrifices a lot in order for me to do this. She’s an MD in her own right, works five days a week in town, when I disappear she’s not only a full-time employee but a full-time mum and that puts a lot of strain and onus on her," he admits. "It’s a family commitment. The kids are eight and six, I’m massively aware of the sacrifice that they have made, whether it’s not seeing their husband or dad for a bit. Eight weeks in Japan is a big stint away from a then three-year-old’s life. They’re coming down to Cardiff, so that’s nice to be able to celebrate it together."

Perhaps Wales and New Zealand will give Barnes a straightforward, controversy-free afternoon. Perhaps not. Regardless, Saturday gives fans and pundits and players the opportunity to do something a little rare: to celebrate the man in the middle.



Wayne Barnes on...

The Principality Stadium

The best stadium in the world. The noise when the roof is closed… I remember the 2015 RWC when France played Ireland and it was through the scale. It felt like the old Lansdowne Road.

Best captain

The captain I always liked working with where when it was a two-way conversation. They had their points and often they were right. ‘Last couple of times this has happened, can you have a look at it’. When I raise things with them it’s not their wrong, it’s ‘course, I can have a look at it’. That’s what is nice about our game, that interaction. The best captains know when to ask the question, because they will sense you are not quite sure. You will get a glint in the eye from Alun Wyn Jones before the question, ‘are you sure about that one?’ They know the answer already!

The ones that wouldn’t surprise you are the top-class captains of all time: Richie McCaw, John Smit, Sam Warburton. All have now retired but were captained for 50-odd games for a reason: bloody good players, but leaders of individuals as well. You disagree with each other, but as long as it’s done in the right way.

Post-match beers

After the third-place playoff in 2019, Warren Gatland (Wales) and Steve Hansen (New Zealand) were switching changing rooms and invited us in for a beer with Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Kieran Read, Aaron Smith. People don’t get to see those bits. That’s what makes the game unique.

His first Test

I was learning my trade, how to communicate... being introduced to kava by Simon Raiwalui. I went back this summer for Fiji against Australia ‘A’ and it still tastes the same, still has a strange effect.

Questionable anthem singers

France-South Africa in 2008 in Toulouse, the anthem singer forgot the words. The look on John Smit, Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield’s faces as they turned around to almost stare through the singer, I thought ‘oh my goodness’. Then I saw Bryan Habana chuckling away and that makes you get the giggles.

Best coach

Phil Keith-Roach, without a doubt. I’ll meet with him on Wednesdays to look through the scrums. Still in my opinion the best scrum coach in the world.

French TV directors not supplying angles - myth or reality

I was in the box for France v Wales and the relationship I had with the producer, you get a replay analyst next to you and can ask for any you want. It might be different to what’s going on with the broadcast, but you can find the angle. Sometimes the story doesn’t tally up with what’s happening in the background. But I understand the myth. It’s a good running gag.