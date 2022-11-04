Wayne Barnes exclusive interview: 'After 99 Tests as a referee, fans still tell me I'm s---'

Ben Coles
·10 min read
Wayne Barnes at Twickenham Stadium - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Jeff Gilbert
Wayne Barnes at Twickenham Stadium - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Jeff Gilbert

When you have been around as a referee for as long as Wayne Barnes, there are certain interactions where you have to see the funny side. The Forest of Dean's finest whistleblower will take charge of his 100th Test match on Saturday when Wales face New Zealand, joining a club which includes his former contemporary Nigel Owens, before becoming the most-capped referee of all time next week when France host Australia in Marseille. Not that reaching such significant landmarks means that Barnes – who is welcomingly self-deprecating throughout our time together – will be met with universal approval.

"It’s amazing how in certain jobs people think they should just share their opinion about your work. You can be sat having a coffee in Twickenham and someone will go ‘You’re Wayne Barnes, aren’t you? You were s--- yesterday.’ And I’ll think, ‘Thanks very much, how was your day?’," he laughs.

Although, you cannot be that s--- to bring up a century of Test matches and officiate at four Rugby World Cups. The urinal which once featured an effigy of Barnes in a bar in Queenstown has even gone now. A fifth World Cup is on the horizon, as is potentially taking charge of the final, providing England are not involved.

"I’m really aware that England being in the final and winning the World Cup does a lot more for my local rugby club than Wayne Barnes refereeing a World Cup final," Barnes adds. "It’s something you can’t control. I just need to referee well."

Given Barnes' has refereed Wales more than any other international side, it makes sense to bring up his century in Cardiff this weekend. His first Test came in Suva with Fiji against Samoa back in 2006, with Barnes sending off Fiji's wing Mosese Luveitasau in one of only six international red cards that he has produced (so far). A lengthy injury as a teenager first opened the door to refereeing, enjoying the lavish expenses – "£2 for the bus" – and post-match refreshments. "You would get a couple of pints afterwards in a referee’s tankard, which considering I was 15 when I started… that was great."

Wayne Barnes takes a look at a red card incident on the screen during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Newcastle Falcons and Saracens - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Getty Images/George Wood
Wayne Barnes takes a look at a red card incident on the screen during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Newcastle Falcons and Saracens - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Getty Images/George Wood

At the University of East Anglia it became "quickly apparent" that Barnes was a better referee than player. "I don’t think you ever realise you want to be a ref," he laughs. "I think your mates and team-mates tell you when you’re better at one than the other." His position according to his team-mates was "non-tackling back-row".

Once he joined a 50-strong panel of referees with the Rugby Football Union in 2001, his path was set. Chris White, Ed Morrison and Tony Spreadbury were looked up to, while internationally Owens and Craig Joubert were Barnes' contemporaries on the circuit, the trio confiding in each other as their careers progressed. He has taken charge of games featuring Morocco, Kenya and Uruguay while honing a craft where the highlight has always been his deliberate approach to engage with players as amicably and clearly as possible, a skill-set that crosses over with his other life as a barrister where quickly building trust with clients is paramount.

"If you want players to speak to you with respect you have to speak to them respectfully," Barnes explains. "That was one of the pieces of advice I had coming up through the ranks. You try and remember that. You never shout, try not to raise your voice, try to listen before you answer. And I say that to the players – if you want a ref to listen to you, perhaps screaming at them isn’t the best way of getting your point across."

Referee Wayne Barnes awards Andrea Lovotti of Italy a red card during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa v Italy - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Getty Images/Warren Little
Referee Wayne Barnes awards Andrea Lovotti of Italy a red card during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between South Africa v Italy - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Getty Images/Warren Little

Doing that with thousands of rugby followers in the stands and on social media is less straightforward. Barnes has a Twitter account but is not exactly active on it for his own wellbeing, leaving any feedback on his performances to a close circle he trusts in which includes Phil Keith-Roach, the former England scrum coach, plus a former Test referee, sport psychologists and his wife, Polly.

"[Social media] has some wonderful parts, and some negative parts if you are the person that everyone is commenting on. For me, to protect my own health and mental health, I don’t engage in it and that’s the best way of dealing with it. Some people can deal with it, some can’t, and I’m definitely in the category who can’t. I don’t put my name into Google and search it on Twitter. Although, all your mates will quickly tell you… like [in Saracens’ game with Sale] where I was run over twice and you’re caught dropping the ‘F’ bomb on TV. I received plenty of messages saying, ‘potty mouth’."

If he has a gripe – and there are very few during a 45-minute conversation overlooking a freshly-prepared Twickenham pitch – it is that officials are rarely given the same understanding as players, something which all of us have no doubt been guilty of in the past.

"We don’t mind saying we got decisions right or wrong. The thing that frustrates me a little bit is that the criticism a referee gets is never the same as a player or a coach. A player here at Twickenham on Sunday will make a mistake, drop a ball or miss a pass. They don’t mean to do it, they get it wrong, but there’s a lot more understanding around that. If the referee makes a mistake, then it’s unacceptable," notes Barnes.

Wayne Barnes at Twickenham Stadium - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Jeff Gilbert
Wayne Barnes at Twickenham Stadium - Wayne Barnes: Even after 99 Tests, fans still stop me to say how bad I am - Jeff Gilbert

"They have to be dropped, made accountable. And we are – we just don’t do it across social media. There are 250-odd breakdowns a game, 15 scrums, 25 lineouts – all of a sudden you have around 300 decisions to make with ball-in-play time of around 40 minutes. That is quite a lot to do! And we’re going to get some things wrong. We hope we don't get the big stuff wrong, and I’m a big advocate of technology and the TMO. It has to be used right, to keep momentum in the game, but you want to get the big decisions right and that’s what we’re trying to achieve.

"Can we get every single knock-on, not straight, breakdown offence? No, it’s impossible. As it is for a player to play 80 minutes without making a single error of judgement. I think people do understand the complexity, particularly all the major stakeholders, and I think that’s what’s nice about our game. There is that mutual understanding."

Barnes might not be active on Twitter but fortunately for us his wife Polly is, prepared to "takes the p--- out of" her husband when necessary as was the case when Barnes appeared on Question of Sport and she captioned a post: "Can’t believe this is what I’m getting for my license fee."

Next year's Rugby World Cup in France, whether he takes charge of the final or not, will lead to a natural time for the 43 year-old to take everything in account.

"I’m really aware that my wife particularly sacrifices a lot in order for me to do this. She’s an MD in her own right, works five days a week in town, when I disappear she’s not only a full-time employee but a full-time mum and that puts a lot of strain and onus on her," he admits. "It’s a family commitment. The kids are eight and six, I’m massively aware of the sacrifice that they have made, whether it’s not seeing their husband or dad for a bit. Eight weeks in Japan is a big stint away from a then three-year-old’s life. They’re coming down to Cardiff, so that’s nice to be able to celebrate it together."

Perhaps Wales and New Zealand will give Barnes a straightforward, controversy-free afternoon. Perhaps not. Regardless, Saturday gives fans and pundits and players the opportunity to do something a little rare: to celebrate the man in the middle.

Wayne Barnes on...

The Principality Stadium

The best stadium in the world. The noise when the roof is closed… I remember the 2015 RWC when France played Ireland and it was through the scale. It felt like the old Lansdowne Road.

Best captain

The captain I always liked working with where when it was a two-way conversation. They had their points and often they were right. ‘Last couple of times this has happened, can you have a look at it’. When I raise things with them it’s not their wrong, it’s ‘course, I can have a look at it’. That’s what is nice about our game, that interaction. The best captains know when to ask the question, because they will sense you are not quite sure. You will get a glint in the eye from Alun Wyn Jones before the question, ‘are you sure about that one?’ They know the answer already!

The ones that wouldn’t surprise you are the top-class captains of all time: Richie McCaw, John Smit, Sam Warburton. All have now retired but were captained for 50-odd games for a reason: bloody good players, but leaders of individuals as well. You disagree with each other, but as long as it’s done in the right way.

Post-match beers

After the third-place playoff in 2019, Warren Gatland (Wales) and Steve Hansen (New Zealand) were switching changing rooms and invited us in for a beer with Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Kieran Read, Aaron Smith. People don’t get to see those bits. That’s what makes the game unique.

His first Test

I was learning my trade, how to communicate... being introduced to kava by Simon Raiwalui. I went back this summer for Fiji against Australia ‘A’ and it still tastes the same, still has a strange effect.

Questionable anthem singers

France-South Africa in 2008 in Toulouse, the anthem singer forgot the words. The look on John Smit, Bakkies Botha and Victor Matfield’s faces as they turned around to almost stare through the singer, I thought ‘oh my goodness’. Then I saw Bryan Habana chuckling away and that makes you get the giggles.

Best coach

Phil Keith-Roach, without a doubt. I’ll meet with him on Wednesdays to look through the scrums. Still in my opinion the best scrum coach in the world.

French TV directors not supplying angles - myth or reality

I was in the box for France v Wales and the relationship I had with the producer, you get a replay analyst next to you and can ask for any you want. It might be different to what’s going on with the broadcast, but you can find the angle. Sometimes the story doesn’t tally up with what’s happening in the background. But I understand the myth. It’s a good running gag.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it