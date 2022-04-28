Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale ends tonight—save up to 80% on furniture, rugs, grills and bedding now

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·4 min read
Today is the last day to get deep discounts on home decor, patio furniture, kitchen appliances and more during the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale.
Today is the last day to get deep discounts on home decor, patio furniture, kitchen appliances and more during the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale still has deep discounts on everything from cozy living room furniture to stylish home decor—but only through tonight, April 28. If you're in the mood to update your home without breaking the bank, today is your last chance to do so. We found all the best Way Day 2022 deals on home essentials with wallet-friendly prices before the sale ends.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Whether you want to transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis, brighten up your interiors with new lighting fixtures or whip up restaurant-quality meals at home with new kitchen appliances, these Way Day 2022 Wayfair deals have all your shopping needs covered.

Mother’s Day 2022: The 73 best Mother's Day 2022 deals on flowers, chocolate, home goods and fashion

lululemon: Refresh your spring activewear with best-selling lululemon leggings, shorts and hoodies

To help you find all the best savings this year, we're breaking down everything you need to know about Way Day 2022 and letting you in on all our favorite deals before they disappear. Keep scrolling to snag all the best discounts still available and find out everything you need to know about the two-day shopping event.

The best Way Day 2022 deals to shop at Wayfair

Here are our top ten favorite Way Day 2022 deals, including a Kelly Clarkson Home rug, a ClosetMaid organizer, an iRobot Roomba and more.

  1. Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Barksdale Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Sand from $24.99 (Save $34.01 to $696.01)

  2. Get the Freeport Park Foshee 101.2-Inch Market Umbrella from $39.99 (Save $80 to $130)

  3. Get the ClosetMaid Wall Cabinet Door Organizer from $40.35 (Save $13.24 to $40.85)

  4. Get the Ophelia & Co. 6-Piece 5.5-Inch Glass Tabletop Lantern, Set of 6 for $44.99 (Save $5)

  5. Get the Sol 72 Outdoor Bayfield Steel Pop-Up Gazebo for $87.44 (Save $80.56)

  6. Get the Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Solid Wood 6-Person Dining Table from $229.99 (Save $349.01 to $389.01)

  7. Get the Red Barrel Studio Outdoor Jarrard Rocking Solid Wood Chair from $199.99 (Save $312.01 to $325.01)

  8. Get the Greyleigh Owens Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit for $229.99 (Save $334.41)

  9. Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga Metal 6-Person Dining Table for $277.99 (Save $112)

  10. Get the iRobot Roomba i6+ Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum With Clean Base for $449.99 (Save $350)

Way Day 2022 patio furniture deals

We’ve rounded up the best patio furniture deals at Wayfair’s annual Way Day 2022 sale including Kelly Clarkson Home rugs, Lark Manor dining tables and Red Barrel Studio outdoor fire pits.

Add some new style to your patio and shop these outdoor furniture deals on the last day of Wayfair&#39;s Way Day 2022 sale today.
Add some new style to your patio and shop these outdoor furniture deals on the last day of Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale today.

Way Day 2022 kitchen deals

Here are all the top Way Day 2022 kitchen deals on cookware, coffee makers, dinnerware and more. Shop must-have kitchen essentials from Rachael Ray, Staub, Farberware and more.

Today is your last chance to snag these deals on must-have kitchen essentials from Wayfair.
Today is your last chance to snag these deals on must-have kitchen essentials from Wayfair.

Way Day 2022 bath and bedding deals

Save big with these bath and bedding deals at Wayfair. From bathroom storage and shower curtains to bath rugs and sheet sets, these are our top Way Day 2022 bath and bedding deals.

Sleep better and bath easier with these Way Day 2022 bedding and bath deals that end tonight.
Sleep better and bath easier with these Way Day 2022 bedding and bath deals that end tonight.

Way Day 2022 home décor deals

Give your home an affordable makeover with these home décor deals at Wayfair. Save up to 80% on rugs, artwork, lighting fixtures and more below.

Shop the last day of the Way Day 2022 sale at Wayfair to snag epic discounts on light fixtures, home decor and more.
Shop the last day of the Way Day 2022 sale at Wayfair to snag epic discounts on light fixtures, home decor and more.

Way Day 2022 furniture deals

Below, we've rounded up all the best furniture deals at Wayfair right now from living room sofas to bedroom dressers. Shop furniture from AllModern, Three Posts, Mercury Row and more.

Save big on couches, TV stands, bed frames and more during the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale.
Save big on couches, TV stands, bed frames and more during the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale.

All the best Way Day 2022 deals

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees discounts up to 80% off across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The two-day Way Day 2022 sales event started yesterday, April 27 and goes through tonight, April 28. In 2021, the shopping event was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales before they're gone.

What are the best Way Day 2022 deals?

There are a slew of sales across all categories at Wayfair. Right now, you can shop incredible Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture.

With Way Day 2022 in its second and fina, you'll be able to tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% on everything from counter-top appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Last year, some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal this spring.

Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?

If you're in the market for home goods, it doesn't get much better than Wayfair's Way Day sale. Whether you're in the middle of a home renovation or simply want to add a few new statement pieces to our house, garden or kitchen, the Way Day sale is one of the best opportunities to do just that on a big budget.

Shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair Way Day 2022: Shop savings on furniture, cookware and more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r