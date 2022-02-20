Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale Is Already Happening With Discounts Up To 60% Off

Photo credit: Sarah Ceniceros - Hearst Owned



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Presidents' Day is just around the corner, which for some people means a long weekend and a little extra time to relax. But for others (ahem, us!), it means bookmarking all the retailers who plan to honor our founding fathers by slashing retail prices.

It's one of the best days of the year to kit out your kitchen. Looking for a new blender? Get one half-off. Been waiting to splurge on a stand mixer? Now's the time to pull the trigger. Fridge or stove on the fritz? Replace it now! Pressure cookers, microwaves, coffee makers, and more—they're all on sale and we've got the deets.

Some Presidents' Day sales are already up and running, but refresh this page in the lead-up to Monday: We're keeping this list updated with the best kitchen appliance deals from around the web.

Plus...

ABT

Amazon

Best Buy

Samsung

Story continues

Wayfair

Williams Sonoma

You Might Also Like