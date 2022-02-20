Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale Is Already Happening With Discounts Up To 60% Off
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."
Presidents' Day is just around the corner, which for some people means a long weekend and a little extra time to relax. But for others (ahem, us!), it means bookmarking all the retailers who plan to honor our founding fathers by slashing retail prices.
It's one of the best days of the year to kit out your kitchen. Looking for a new blender? Get one half-off. Been waiting to splurge on a stand mixer? Now's the time to pull the trigger. Fridge or stove on the fritz? Replace it now! Pressure cookers, microwaves, coffee makers, and more—they're all on sale and we've got the deets.
Some Presidents' Day sales are already up and running, but refresh this page in the lead-up to Monday: We're keeping this list updated with the best kitchen appliance deals from around the web.
Plus...
ABT
Get $154 off a KitchenAid Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Oven
Get $150 off a Smeg 50's Style Silver Stand Mixer
Get $130 off a Breville Stainless Steel Joule Sous Vide
Amazon
Get 20% off a Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System with blender and food processor
Get 30% off a Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
Get $50 off an Instant Electric Precision Dutch Oven
Get 15% off a Ninja BL480D Nutri Personal Blender
Get $20 off an Instant Pot Duo Crisp Large 6Qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer & Electric Pressure Cooker
Best Buy
Get $170 off an LG Electric Convection Range with Air Fry
Get $200 off a GE Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking - Stainless steel
Get $470 off an LG 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
Get $100 off a Breville the Barista Express Espresso Machine
Get $50 off a Vitamix - Explorian Series E310
Get $50 off a Keurig - K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Samsung
Get $800 off a Samsung 3-Door French Door, Full Depth Refrigerator with CoolSelect Pantry™
Get $50 off a Samsung PowerGrill Duo™ Countertop Microwave with Power Convection
Wayfair
Get 60% off a Cuisinart SmartPower™ Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor
Get 20% off a Black + Decker Freestanding Mini Fridge with Freezer
Get 30% off a Kitchenaid 4 - Burner Built-In Liquid Propane 61000 BTU Gas Grill
Get 25% off a Cuisinart Deluxe Stainless Steel Electric Can Opener
Williams Sonoma
Get 30% off a Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine
Get 80% off a KitchenAid K400 Blender
Get 30% off a Smeg 2-Slice Toaster
Get 20% off a Breville Smart Oven® Pizzaiolo Pizza Oven
