Wayfair's Black Friday deals are here—shop Martha Stewart, KitchenAid and Dyson

Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·4 min read
Shop Wayfair's early Black Friday sale for deals on furniture, home appliances and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Black Friday 2022 came early at Wayfair. From markdowns on dining essentials and kitchen gadgets to savings on cozy bedding and must-have furnishings, Wayfair's early Black Friday sale is the place to shop. Host the best holiday gatherings and turn heads with your festive interior décor by nabbing these limited-time deals now—keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

Wayfair Black Friday deals

During the early Black Friday sale shoppers can save as much as 80% across all categories, including patio essentials, dinnerware and so much more. Shop deals on KitchenAid, Kelly Clarkson Home and Rachael Ray for the best home and kitchen savings ahead of the holiday season.

The 10 best Wayfair Black Friday deals

  1. Wayfair Sleep Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Medium Support Queen Pillow for $19.99 (Save $90)

  2. Cuisinart Advantage 14-Piece Triple-Rivet Knife Set and Wood Storage Block for $37.99 (Save $95.34)

  3. Williston Forge Berri Antimicrobial 6-Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set for $39.99 (Save $13)

  4. Dakota Fields Cian Standard Cotton 300 TC 3-Piece Comforter Set from $69.99 (Save $20)

  5. Viking 2.6-Quart Stainless Steel Kettle with 3-Ply Base for $79.99 (Save $20)

  6. Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12 Piece for $79.99 (Save $195.01)

  7. 17 Stories William Bar with Wine Storage for $111.99 (Save $397.01)

  8. KitchenAid Metal Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine for $329.99 (Save $120)

  9. Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349.99 (Save $150)

  10. Sand & Stable Edmund Metal Bed for $372.33 (Save $471.67)

Wayfair furniture and home décor Black Friday deals

Furnish your home with savings at Wayfair's early Black Friday sale.
Refresh your interiors for less by shopping the early Black Friday deals from Wayfair on sofas, nightstands, desks and more.

Wayfair outdoor furniture Black Friday deals

Snag outdoor furniture for less at Wayfair for Black Friday 2022.
Want to refresh your patio ahead of the holidays? Take advantage of these markdowns on outdoor entertaining essentials right now at the early Black Friday sale.

Wayfair mattress and bedding Black Friday deals

Stock up on bedding essentials during the Wayfair Black Friday 2022 sale.
Stay extra cozy this winter with these amazing Wayfair Black Friday deals on sheets, duvets and even top-rated mattresses.

Wayfair bathroom Black Friday deals

Save on bathroom rugs, mirrors and more at Wayfair's Black Friday sale.
Spruce up the home of your porcelain throne with the best Wayfair discounts on everything from bathmats to vanities ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Wayfair kitchen Black Friday deals

Find huge savings on kitchen essentials today at Wayfair's Black Friday sale.
Upgrade your kitchen appliances and cookware collection with our favorite Wayfair sales on KitchenAid, Rachael Ray and more.

Wayfair seasonal Black Friday deals

Find seasonal markdowns ahead of Black Friday 2022 right now at Wayfair.
Prep your home for the holidays with the best seasonal deals at Wayfair's early Black Friday sale. Save big on festive lights, artificial Christmas trees, wreaths and even faux plants.

When do Black Friday sales start at Wayfair? 

Wayfair Black Friday sales are live right now and the savings are only expected to get sweeter in the days and weeks ahead. The retailer's early Black Friday sale has incredible discounts on everything from home goods to furniture, the time to save is now.

►Thanksgiving 2022: What stores are open? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

Should I shop Black Friday deals at Wayfair?

Definitely! The early Black Friday sale is just the start of Wayfair's Black Friday deals. As we get even closer to Black Friday on November 25, we expect the retailer is offer even more price cuts across all categories. If you're shopping for furniture or home essentials, you won't want to miss these holiday discounts.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What stores offer Black Friday 2022 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores like AmazonBest BuyWalmart and Target to niche retailers like LeesaSolo Stove and Our Place offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

While Black Friday started off as an in-person sales event for stores, the online sales during Black Friday are as popular as Cyber Monday, which is historically known as the more digital sales event.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

During Black Friday, we expect retailers like Wayfair to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or take advantage of the available discounts Amazon offers for those who qualify. An Amazon Prime subscription is $7.49 a month for students and $6.99 a month for those receiving qualifying government assistance. The subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on November 28. Each year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November, after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Cyber Monday is specifically intended to promote online shopping via exclusive, website-only deals from popular retailers.

Wayfair Black Friday deals

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair Black Friday sale: Save on Dyson, KitchenAid, Martha Stewart

