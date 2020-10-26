Wayfair's Black Friday 2020 preview just went live—here are the best deals

—Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Black Friday is undoubtedly a great time to pick up gifts for all the loved ones on your Christmas list, but with prices so low, no one could blame you for picking up a little something for yourself, too. Enter Wayfair. The beloved online furniture retailer is kicking off its holiday sales early with a Black Friday First Chance Sale, which means it's your lucky day if you happen to be on the hunt for the perfect dining room set or a comfy sofa that will fit the whole fam.
During this special savings event, you can get up to 80% off everything from lighting solutions and throw pillows to accent mirrors and other assorted home accessories, so there's never been a better time to spruce up your space with some stylish interior design pieces—and those are just some of the biggest price cuts happening right now.
In addition to these unbelievable markdowns, you'll also get free shipping on all orders of $35 or more. Read on for more details.
When does Wayfair Black Friday start?
Wayfair customers can start their Black Friday shopping right now, since this preview sale is currently live and set to run through Friday, November 13 at 9 a.m. EST.
Next up? The store's exclusive access to Black Friday deals, which will begin on Friday, November 13 and end on Wednesday, November 25. The main event, however, begins on Thursday, November 26, when you'll be privy to even steeper price drops through Monday, November 30.
And now, without further ado, we give you the best early Wayfair Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
The best Wayfair Black Friday Preview deals to shop now
Small appliances
- Get the NutriBullet Rx Smart 45-Ounce Personal Countertop Blender for $121.99 (Save $58)
- Get the Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer for $199.95 (Save $165.05)
- Get the Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum/Wet Dry Vac for $269.99 (Save $50)
Bedroom
- Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Eldon Sheet Set from $21.99 (Save $59.76 to $91)
- Get the Three Posts Landsdale Luxury Blanket from $34.99 (Save $45 to $55)
- Get the Rosdorf Park Tierra 2-Piece Comforter Set from $58.49 (Save $4.67 to $5.50)
- Get the Birch Lane Harlow Glass-Top End Table for $72.99 (Save $9.46)
- Get the Alwyn Home 600 All-Season Goose Duvet Insert from $122.99 (Save $114 to $177)
- Get the Willa Arlo Mildred Polyester Upholstered Standard Bed from $207.13 (Save $731.27 to $762.86)
- Get the Mercer41 Boswell Upholstered Platform Bed from $208.75 (Save $138.91 to $191.24)
- Get the Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress from $236.99 (Save $22.87 to $38.08)
- Get the Wayfair Sleep 13-Inch Plush Pillow-Top Innerspring Mattress from $284.99 (Save $32 to $61)
Décor
- Get the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening 54-Inch by 63-Inch Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel for $8.69 (Save $16.30 to $22)
- Get the Wayfair Basics Rectangular Pillow Insert from $8.95 (Save $8.04)
- Get the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening 54-Inch by 84-Inch Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel for $9.51 (Save $15.48 to $16.30)
- Get the Wayfair Basics Solid Room-Darkening 54-Inch by 108-Inch Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel from $12.99 (Save $22)
- Get the Millwood Pines 6-Piece Schall Decorative Balls for Bowls for $16.99 (Save $3)
- Get the House of Hampton Asaad Square Pillow Cover and Insert for $28.99 (Save $73.71)
- Get the Mercer41 Beck Coffee Table Tray from $31.99 (Save $9 to $28.06)
- Get the August Grove Sunflowers Floral Arrangement in Jar for $33.99 (Save $26)
- Get the Beachcrest Home Foliage Tree in Basket for $60.99 (Save $25.41)
Dining
- Get the Trinity Basics Kitchen Cart with Solid Wood Top for $113.99 (Save $34)
- Get the Winston Porter Mourya Upholstered Dining Chair, Set of 2 from $129.99 (Save $67 to $70)
- Get the Andover Mills Morano 3-Piece Dining Set from $159.99 (Save $67.96)
- Get the Zipcode Design Yerington Bar with Wine Storage for $214.99 (Save $16.33)
- Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Baker 66-Inch Wide 3-Drawer Sideboard from $819.99 (Save $215.01 to $235.01)
Lighting
- Get the Ebern Designs Kaul 19.5-Inch Table Lamp Set from $74.09 (Save $5.90)
- Get the Birch Lane Keener 3-Light Dimmable Vanity from $86.99 (Save $77.01 to $90.01)
- Get the Andover Mills Danica 23-Inch Table Lamp from $89.99 (Save $30)
- Get the Alcott Hill Kobayashi 69-Inch Floor Lamp from $98.99 (Save $71 to $72.02)
- Get the Joss & Main Alina 25-Inch Table Lamp from $144.99 (Save $207.01)
Living Room
- Get the Bungalow Rose Mika 20-Inch Round Abstract Pouf Ottoman from $58.99 (Save $26.01 $47.01)
- Get the Hashtag Home Danvers Armchair for $119.99 (Save $19.96)
- Get the Latitude Run Ernestine 35-Inch Tufted Square Storage Ottoman for $143.99 (Save $66)
- Get the Langley Street Darren Armchair from $233.99 (Save $480 to $516)
- Get the Winston Porter Canion Ergonomic Manual Recliner for $309.99 (Save $34)
- Get the AllModern Norah Velvet 84-Inch Recessed Arms Sofa for $839.99 (Save $759.01)
Storage
- Get the Zipcode Design Collapsible Hamper from $17.99 (Save $2)
- Get the Honey Can Do 3-Piece Plastic Basket Set from $18.99 (Save $4 to $14)
- Get the Rebrilliant 4-Tier 24-Pair Shoe Rack for $21.99 (Save $38)
- Get the Wayfair Basics Wood Non-Slip Hanger, 24-pack from $21.99 (Save $22 to $25.05)
- Get the Wayfair Basics Riddleville Folding Drying Rack for $27.99 (Save $19.01)
- Get the Dotted Line Esther 41-Inch W Mobile Garment Rack from $81.99 (Save $17 to $28)
- Get the eModern Decor 2-Tier Dish Rack from $120.96 (Save $15 to $18.03)
TV stands and coffee tables
- Get the Three Posts Kerlin End Table with Storage from $129.99 (Save $42 to $57)
- Get the Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for TVs up to 60-inches from $159.99 (Save $111 to $130)
- Get the Joss & Main Lineberger 2-Piece Nesting Table Set for $169.99 (Save $264.73)
- Get the Gracie Oaks Everman TV Stand for TVs up to 60-inches from $183.99 (Save $32 to $72)
- Get the Brayden Studio Stuber Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 55-inches for $223.99 (Save $106)
Outdoor furniture
- Get the August Grove Byxbee 3-Piece Seating Group with Cushions for $359.99 (Save $107.06)
- Get the Lark Manor Joliet 4-Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions from $379.99 (Save $776.01 to $796.01)
- Get the Charlton Home Shipp 5-Piece Dining Set with Cushions for $449.99 (Save $100)
Shop the Wayfair Black Friday First Chance Sale
This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: Shop the Wayfair Black Friday 2020 preview event now