Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is here—shop the 50 best Way Day deals of 2020

Here are the top 50 Way Day 2020 deals to shop right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Attention, homebodies: At long last, Wayfair’s blockbuster savings event—Way Day 2020— is here, and this time around, the mega-sale is really living up to the hype.

Every year, bargain hunters, furniture aficionados and interior design lovers alike go wild over this sale, and it’s not hard to see why. As one of the best places to shop for furniture online, Wayfair is known for its inventory of chic-yet-affordable treasures for around the house, and from now through Friday, September 25 at 3 a.m. (EST), you can save up to 80% on thousands of incredible home décor products, marking some of the retailer’s lowest prices of the year. Not only that, you’ll also get free shipping on every order, regardless of how much you spend.

The savings are just as good over at the site’s sister brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane, all of which fall under the Wayfair umbrella. There’s a little something for everyone this Way Day—the only problem is that it can be a little overwhelming. That's why we’ve put together this list of all the best Way Day 2020 deals. After all, your home is already where your heart is, so why not add a new sofa and a few extra lighting fixtures to it to make it even quainter this fall? Here are 50 must-have furniture and décor items you don’t want to miss during this blowout event.

View photos Shop and save on Wayfair outdoor furniture now. More

Spending time outdoors with loved ones has never felt so important. If your patio or deck space could use a little TLC, you’re in the right place, because Way Day 2020 is your chance to shop and save a bundle on incredible patio furniture, grills and more. Read on for blowout prices on pieces that will help you idle along on a crisp autumn night in the company of your nearest and dearest.

View photos Revamp your setup with these home office deals. More

For many folks, working from home has become the new normal. As a result, there's never been a better time than Way Day to make sure you're getting the absolute most out of your home office. With a comfortable chair, or perhaps a more spacious desk, you'll be well on your way to an incredible work-from-home setup.

View photos Shop everything you'll need for a new, updated version of your kitchen. More

As we enter into the colder months, it's only natural to want spend more time in the kitchen, whether it may be to whip up a warm cup of soup or tea or cook a holiday meal with your loved ones. This Way Day, you can save big on all the things you'll need to fully enjoy the space this fall and winter, from top-rated appliances to dinnerware and more.

View photos A bathroom makeover can easily make your space more luxurious. More