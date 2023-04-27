Wayfair's biggest sale is here—save on furniture, home decor and cookware

Get amazing home savings at Wayfair with these Way Day 2023 deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you're in the mood to update the look of your home this season, Way Day 2023 is the perfect way to do it. Whether you need a compact Keurig coffee maker or a cozy Sand & Stable couch, Wayfair's annual mega-sale features top-rated home essentials at wallet-friendly prices. Today is the last day of the event and the deals only last so long, but we've got all the essential info you need to get the most for your home for way less.

Shop Wayfair deals

To help you find all the best savings this year, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the Way Day 2023 sale and letting you in on all our favorite deals, too. Keep scrolling to snag all the best discounts available and find out everything you need to know about the shopping event.

►10 best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals: Shop home goods, furniture and grills through tonight

Shop our favorite Way Day deals

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Keep your home essentials organized with this Mercury Row dresser on sale at Way Day 2023.

Add some style to the storage in your home by grabbing the Mercury Row Helmick dresser. Typically listed for $689, you can get the six-drawer furniture piece for as much as 66% off at $234.99. Mercury Row says the drawer is built from solid pine and engineered wood that gives a "mid-century modern style" to any room in your home. If you want to keep the dresser secure, it comes with a wall anchor and hardware to attach to the wall.

From $234.99 at Wayfair (Save $409.01 to $454.01)

Andover Mills Knopf Wicker 4-Person Seating Group

Relax on your patio in comfort with this Andover Mills four-person seating set on sale for Way Day 2023.

Enjoy your patio this summer with this Andover Mills Wicker 4-Person seating group. Normally priced at $399.99, this collection of high-density polyethylene patio furniture is available for as low as $256.99 thanks to a neat 36% discount. Andover Mills says the set comes with two chairs and a loveseat, all with cushions that have polyester filling and water-resistant polyester zippered covers. The wicker rattan in the chairs is resistant to corrosion, rust, and fading so the set will last through the toughest spring and summer storms.

Story continues

From $256.99 at Wayfair (Save $140 to $143)

►Mother's Day 2023 gift guide: 60 best Mother's Day gift ideas any mom will love

Enjoy the outdoors at home with these Way Day deals on patio furniture.

Shop Wayfair patio furniture deals

►Outdoor furniture: Shop 30+ Wayfair deals on grills, patio sets and more during Way Day 2023

Make meal prep easier with these Way Day kitchen deals available now.

Shop Wayfair kitchen deals

►Way Day 2023 kitchen deals: Save on GreenPan, Keurig and Staub at Wayfair

Make your essentials rooms even cozier with these Way Day deals on bedding and bathroom essentials.

Shop Wayfair bath and bedding deals

Add special touches of style to your home with these Way Day deals.

Shop Wayfair home décor deals

►Wayfair's Way Day 2023 rug deals: Save up to 80% on AllModern and Kelly Clarkson Home rugs

Make your home even comfier with these furniture deals available at Way Day now.

Shop Wayfair furniture deals

What is Wayfair's Way Day sale?

Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sales event of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during the Way Day 2023 sale.

When is Wayfair's Way Day 2023?

Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale started yesterday, April 26 and runs through tonight, April 27. It's a fitting time period given that Way Day 2022 occurred on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 and Way Day 2021 was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2023 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2023 last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have until the end of the day today to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2023 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

What are the best Way Day 2023 deals?

Given the huge price cuts seen in previous years, you can see a slew of sales across all categories. Right now, you can shop Way Day 2023 deals on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture.

With the sale officially underway, you can tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% on everything from countertop appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Last year, some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal this spring.

Should I shop Way Day 2023 deals at Wayfair?

If you're in the market for home goods, it doesn't get much better than Wayfair's Way Day sale. Whether you're in the middle of a home renovation or simply want to add a few new statement pieces to your house, garden or kitchen, the Way Day sale is one of the best opportunities to do just that on a big budget.

Shop Way Day 2023 deals at Wayfair

More Way Day 2023 deals

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Way Day 2023 sale: 52 best deals on Keurig, Sand & Stable and All-Clad