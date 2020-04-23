Wayfair's biggest sale of the season is also an opportunity to give back

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Getty Images.

Many major retailers are offering shoppers huge discounts in an effort to clear out slowly moving inventory right now, but not all of them are using their influence to do good as well.

Today, Wayfair joined the growing list of brands that are giving back to the community by donating proceeds from their latest sale in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The online furniture warehouse shared that 10 per cent of profits from their current Save Big, Give Back sale will be donated to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

With discounts of up to 80 per cent off on all types of household goods and furniture, this is one shopping event that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of. You’ll find everything from kitchen appliances and room decor to larger items like bedroom sets and couches included in the sale, to help update every room in the house.

These deals won’t last forever, so shop some of the top picks of the sale event below!

Brandt Dark Grey Area Rug. Image via Wayfair.

Bring any room together with this stain-resistant area rug that features soft shades of grey in a Persian-inspired motif.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $70 (originally $183)

Wasser End Table. Image via Wayfair.

This sleek end table has a minimalist design and gold finishing to add a touch of glamour to your living room.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $94 (originally $250)

Story continues

Uma Duvet Cover Set. Image via Wayfair.

Thousands of reviewers have fallen in love with this crisp white duvet set, which is also available in a range of other hues to match any colour scheme.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $68 (originally $155)

Macon Etagere Bookcase. Image via Wayfair.

Part rustic, part industrial, this tall bookshelf has room to store all of your important books and knick-knacks.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $190 (originally $330)

Mid-Back Black LeatherSoft and Mesh Swivel Task Office Chair. Image via Wayfair.

Tired of the kitchen or dining room chair? Upgrade your work from home setup with this mesh and leather rolling office chair.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $127 (originally $210)

Cuisinart Coffee Center™ 12 Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Se. Image via Wayfair.

Whether you’re brewing enough coffee for the full day ahead or just a single cup, this easy to use machine is up to the task.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $187 (originally $483)

Bennington 5 Piece Dining Set with Cushions. Image via Wayfair.

Refresh your outdoor space with this 5-piece dining set, which will be ideal for meals outside throughout the spring and summer.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $630 (originally $1,779)

Wayfair Sleep 8" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress. Image via Wayfair.

A firm mattress with targeted support for your lower back and hips, this affordable pick is one of Wayfair’s top sellers and is backed by over 28,000 reviews.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $217 (originally $539)

Purcellville 27" Table Lamp. Image via Wayfair.

Bring a little light to the dark corners of your home with this timeless table lamp that’s available to shop in a whole rainbow of colours.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $89 (originally $187)

Boyden Armchair. Image via Wayfair.

Create a cozy space in any room with this compact armchair that’s inspired by classic Scandinavian design.

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $107 (originally $315)

