Celebrate spring with Wayfair's huge sale on outdoor essentials: Save up to 75%

Heidi 3 Piece Bistro Set

Whether you’re seeing more sunshine in the forecast or still bundling up every time you leave the house, spring has officially arrived. And in these uncertain times, making the most of your outdoor space is as important as ever, regardless of whether it’s a small condo balcony, a full backyard or a small deck attached to a townhouse.

Lucky for you, Wayfair is helping ensure our outdoor spaces are thriving, thanks to their latest outdoor sale. Right now, you can save up to 75 per cent off everything you need to make the most of your space.

With full outdoor furniture sets, game sets and bistro sets available, the opportunities for transforming your space are endless.

Below we’ve picked the best deals to shop today to spruce up your outdoor space.

Merton 7 Piece Rattan Sectional

Shopper review: “I can’t express how beautiful this set is! We purchased everything you see in the picture from Wayfair and we couldn’t be happier.”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $950 (originally $1,943)

Imane Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair

Shopper review: “These chairs are a really good value for your dollar. Extremely comfortable and not very heavy to move. We ordered four and plan on ordering two more. You won't be disappointed.”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $190 (originally $349)

Alvarado Chair Hammock

Shopper review: “This woven chair is just what I was expecting – comfortable, and built to last! My kids are enjoying this new addition to a fairly long swing we have in our backyard (hung from an oak tree branch). Installation was easy. I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a good quality swing chair.”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $74 (originally $82)

Volusia Wooden Garden Bench

Shopper review: “This bench is great! So easy to put together and looks perfect on our front patio. The table in the middle is easy to use and very sturdy. Stable enough for drinks, plates, games, etc. The color is just like the picture.”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $450 (originally $1,875)

Shopper review: “This set is absolutely everything I could’ve hoped for! Colourful, bright and comfortable to sit on. It has become our favourite spot to enjoy a yummy breakfast. Love it!”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $223 (originally $476)

Alvah Reclining Chaise Lounge with Cushion

Shopper review: “We ordered two lounge chairs for our backyard and love them... cushions were good quality in a nice dark blue, perfect for our nautical/beachy style. They’re comfortable and lay completely flat. The wheels make them easy to move and the small table pulls out from either side, or tucks away unseen underneath the chair. I would definitely recommend.”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $450 (originally $902)

Regulation Bocce and Bowling 10 Pieces

Shopper review: “This is a well made bocce ball set. It has been a part of many fun weekend afternoons.”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $113 (originally $183)

Bartolomeus Cast Stone Wood Burning Fire Pit

Shopper review: “This is a beautiful fireplace and I really like the cover so the hot pieces stay inside of the fire... we really enjoy the fire, marshmallows and hotdogs every weekend!”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $203 (originally $226)

Browder 3 Piece Bistro Set with Cushions

Shopper review: “I love this set! I have a very tiny balcony and it’s the perfect fit. Great for enjoying breakfast and coffee outside with a friend. Super easy to set up as well.”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $163 (originally $223)

Bartlesville 3 Piece Dining Set

Shopper review: “We get so many compliments from friends and family members on this set. Very sturdy and easy to put together. It looks so nice it could even be used indoors... the wood on the table and benches looks beautiful and cleans up easy.”

SHOP IT: Wayfair, $670 (originally $860)

