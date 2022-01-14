Wayfair is having a blowout clearance sale right now—save up to 60% on furniture and bedding
Ready to make changes for 2022? Outfit your home with customer-favorite pieces from Wayfair. The popular retailer is offering massive markdowns on best-selling kitchen tools, home goods, countertop appliances and so much more right now.
Now through Tuesday, January 18, you can shop the Wayfair January Clearance sale and save as much as 60% on top-tier products for your home, kitchen and bathroom. That means you can save big on hundreds of items, including storage solutions, bedding, rugs and more. Better still, enjoy fast and free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Keep scrolling for all the best sales at the Wayfair January Clearance event, plus get insider knowledge on everything you need to know about the popular shopping event.
Kitchen
Get the Revolving 20 Jar Spice Jar and Rack Set for $41.22 (Save $18.78)
Get the Wilton Texturra Performance Non-Stick 7-Piece Textured Bakeware Set for $45.65 (Save $39.34)
Get the Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20-Piece Flatware Set, Service for Four for $45.99 (Save $46.60 to $69)
Get the Sango Siterra Artist's Blend 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for Four for $57.28 (Save $22.71)
Get the Bungalow Rose Fotini 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for Four from $64.96 (Save $3.33 to $6.60)
Get the Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender and Food Processor for $73.88 (Save $106.12)
Get the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker with Iced Coffee Setting and Strength Control for $143.99 (Save $36)
Get the Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 15-Piece Ceramic Non Stick Cookware Set for $172.85 (Save $57.14)
Get the KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Maker Attachment Set for Electric Pasta Maker for $179.99 (Save $20)
Home
Get the Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel from $7.94 (Save $12.05 to $18.02)
Get the Wayfair Basics 10-Piece Napkin Set for $22.99 (Save $13)
Get the Three Posts Lapointe Oriental Area Rug from $32.99 (Save $45.01 to $290.01)
Get the Three Posts Cynthiana Luxury Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set from $29.99 (Save $66 to $70)
Get the Wade Logan Chisolm All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter from $30.99 (Save $82 to $89)
Get the Slide-A-Shelf Pull Out Drawer for $95.64 (Save $44.35)
Get the Rosecliff Heights Lopes Resin Folding Adirondack Chair, Set of Two from $284.99 (Save $395 to $491)
Furniture
Get the Etta Avenue Elliana Velvet Task Chair for $107.99 (Save $52)
Get the Steelside Gordon 23.62-Inch Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart from $109.99 (Save $36 to $53)
Get the Zipcode Design Donham 28-Inch Wide Armchair from $189.99 (Save $80.51 to $109.01)
Get the Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress from $202.99 (Save $114.01 to $142)
Get the Gracie Oaks Coridon TV Stand for $215.99 (Save $174.01)
Get the Wayfair Sleep 14-Inch Plush Hybrid Mattress from $269.99 (Save $31.83 to $58.40)
Get the Mercury Row Imani 81.5-Inch Square Arm Sleeper from $419.99 (Save $239.01 to $259.01)
Get the Etta Avenue Mirabel 79-Inch Reclining Chaise Lounge, Set of Two from $494.99 (Save $1,483.11 to $1,568.11)
Get the Wade Logan Huge 114-Inch Genuine Leather Sectional for $4,599.99 (Save $4,177.51)
When is the Wayfair January Clearance sale?
The Wayfair January Clearance sale kicked off today, January 14, with incredible discounts on home goods, furniture and kitchen appliances. The massive shopping event is scheduled to come to a close at the end of the day on Tuesday, January 18.
What is the Wayfair January Clearance sale?
The Wayfair January Clearance sale is a great time to purchase most-wanted items for your home at a big bargain. The sale includes best-selling rugs, mattresses, furniture, kitchen tools, appliances, décor and so much more. That means, during the clearance event, you can save hundreds on tons of top-rated items. If you're in the market for home products, this is a sale you certainly don't want to miss.
What are the best deals at the Wayfair January Clearance sale?
While the Wayfair January Clearance sale includes incredible sitewide discounts, some of the best deals we've seen so far are on kitchen products, bedding and living room furniture, all marked down by up to 60%. One great pick is the Wade Logan Chisolm all season microfiber down alternative comforter, down from $119.99 to as little as $30.99. This top-rated machine-washable comforter is designed to be an especially great choice for those with allergies, according to the brand.
If you're looking to upgrade your coffee machine, one top pick is the Keurig K-Elite single-serve coffee maker. This premium brewer has programmable features, an automatic shut-off option and a convenient iced setting. Usually priced at $179.99, you can take home the coffee machine for just $143.99 right now—a $36 markdown.
Whether you're after a few new home must-haves or a complete kitchen refresh, the Wayfair January Clearance sale has plenty of products to choose from.
Shop the Wayfair January Clearance sale.
