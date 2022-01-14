Wayfair is having a blowout clearance sale right now—save up to 60% on furniture and bedding

Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save up to 60% on home and kitchen essentials during the Wayfair January Clearance sale.
Ready to make changes for 2022? Outfit your home with customer-favorite pieces from Wayfair. The popular retailer is offering massive markdowns on best-selling kitchen tools, home goods, countertop appliances and so much more right now.

Now through Tuesday, January 18, you can shop the Wayfair January Clearance sale and save as much as 60% on top-tier products for your home, kitchen and bathroom. That means you can save big on hundreds of items, including storage solutions, bedding, rugs and more. Better still, enjoy fast and free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Keep scrolling for all the best sales at the Wayfair January Clearance event, plus get insider knowledge on everything you need to know about the popular shopping event.

Kitchen

Take home kitchen tools and appliances for a huge markdown during this limited-time Wayfair sale.
Home

Pick up must-have home goods for a massive discount at Wayfair.
Furniture

Save big on furniture for every room right now at Wayfair.
When is the Wayfair January Clearance sale?

The Wayfair January Clearance sale kicked off today, January 14, with incredible discounts on home goods, furniture and kitchen appliances. The massive shopping event is scheduled to come to a close at the end of the day on Tuesday, January 18.

What is the Wayfair January Clearance sale?

The Wayfair January Clearance sale is a great time to purchase most-wanted items for your home at a big bargain. The sale includes best-selling rugs, mattresses, furniture, kitchen tools, appliances, décor and so much more. That means, during the clearance event, you can save hundreds on tons of top-rated items. If you're in the market for home products, this is a sale you certainly don't want to miss.

What are the best deals at the Wayfair January Clearance sale?

While the Wayfair January Clearance sale includes incredible sitewide discounts, some of the best deals we've seen so far are on kitchen products, bedding and living room furniture, all marked down by up to 60%. One great pick is the Wade Logan Chisolm all season microfiber down alternative comforter, down from $119.99 to as little as $30.99. This top-rated machine-washable comforter is designed to be an especially great choice for those with allergies, according to the brand.

If you're looking to upgrade your coffee machine, one top pick is the Keurig K-Elite single-serve coffee maker. This premium brewer has programmable features, an automatic shut-off option and a convenient iced setting. Usually priced at $179.99, you can take home the coffee machine for just $143.99 right now—a $36 markdown.

Whether you're after a few new home must-haves or a complete kitchen refresh, the Wayfair January Clearance sale has plenty of products to choose from.

Shop the Wayfair January Clearance sale.

