Wayfair is having a massive 20th anniversary sale this weekend, and these are the 70% off deals you need to shop ASAP

In The Know by Yahoo

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We all know and love Wayfair for its vast selection of home decor must-haves. Whether you're looking for timeless furniture pieces you'll use for years and years or on the hunt for trendier decor items to spruce up your space, you can also count on Wayfair to have just what you're looking for.

This year, Wayfair is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and they're commemorating the occasion the best way possible: With a huge sale! On June 11 and June 12, Wayfair will be hosting a massive 48-hour clearance sale that includes discounts up to 70% off furniture, rugs, storage solutions, kitchen items, decor and more.

As if that wasn't good enough, Wayfair is also offering free shipping on orders over $35 as well.

The Anniversary Sale price drops are live now, and run through June 12. Given how significant these markdowns are, you definitely want to shop early before the best items start selling out.

Chances are you already have a few items in your Wayfair wish lists or hanging out in your shopping cart. If you're lucky, prices on those items dropped as part of the Anniversary Sale and you can now buy them for cheaper than you expected.

If not, then check out the major Wayfair Anniversary Sale deals below. Whether you're shopping for decor, furniture or kitchen items, these deals are too good to miss.

Wayfair Anniversary Sale Markdowns

Select living room seating is up to 60% off

Select entertainment furniture will start at just $80

Story continues

Select bedroom furniture will start at $99

Select entryway pieces will be up to 50% off

Select kitchen and dining furniture will be up to 50% off

If you liked this story, check out these genius rug pad grippers from Amazon.

More from In The Know:

7 wardrobe essentials under $30 to grab at Nordstrom while they're still in stock — you'll wear them all year long

7 stylish white sandals to wear all summer long with shorts, dresses, jeans and more (Bonus: They're all on sale!)

The soft, smooth sheet set that has more than 23,000 ratings on Amazon is on sale for $60 off right now

Don't wait until Prime Day — these 9 Amazon deals are worth shopping right now

The post Wayfair is having a massive 20th anniversary sale this weekend — here’s what you need to know before prices drop on Saturday appeared first on In The Know.