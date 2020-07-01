Wayfair’s Fourth of July Clearance Sale Has Thousands of Amazing Deals — Here Are 24 of the Best

If you missed out on shopping Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale earlier this month, don’t fret. The retailer’s Fourth of July Clearance Sale is officially here, and it’s bigger and better than you could ever imagine.

In honor of the holiday weekend, Wayfair is slashing prices on mattresses, kitchen appliances, storage solutions, outdoor furniture, bedding, home decor, and so much more — and you can shop it all for up to 70 percent off. We’re not kidding! There’s bedroom furniture starting at $99, home decor for as little as $30, and lawn and garden decor from just $20.

The deals don’t end there: Shoppers can enjoy up to 60 percent off outdoor furniture, including this modern dining set from Mercury Row for over $900 off its original price (we’ve even spotted some deals as high as 62 percent off!) In the market for a new mattress? You’ll find ultra-comfortable hybrid, memory foam, and pillow-top styles from Serta, Sealy, Wayfair, and more starting at just $199.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Besides all of the incredible furniture and mattress sales happening at Wayfair, shoppers can also score big on top kitchen brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Rachael Ray Cucina, Zwilling, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and more. We’re already eyeing Le Creuset Dutch oven set on sale for just under $100, this Zwilling JA Henckels 19-piece knife block set for over $500 off, and this top-rated KitchenAid hand mixer for only $50.

With thousands of deals to choose from, finding the best ones to shop can be overwhelming, which is why we’ve picked out 24 kitchen, mattress, outdoor furniture, and storage solution deals to help get your shopping cart going. Scroll down to check out our top sale picks and more amazing deals happening at Wayfair’s Fourth of July Clearance Sale and kick your holiday weekend off in the best way possible.

Best Kitchen Deals

Story continues

Wayfair

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals

Wayfair

Best Mattress Deals

Wayfair

Best Storage Solution Deals

Wayfair

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.