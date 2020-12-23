The Best Furniture Under $300 To Get At Wayfair’s End-Of-Year Sale
After months and months of seeing the same furniture around the house, you might be ready for the next move — whether that’s an actual move to a new apartment or getting a brand new bookcase.
And you’ll want to make some room for this sale — Wayfair’s end-of-the-year sale has officially arrived. You probably want to clear off your coffee table, put away all those pens on your desk and push out your old couch right about now.
Wayfair isn’t the only place having a home sale — Wayfair’s sister sites AllModern and Joss & Main are also having their own end-of-year sales at the moment.
But shopping at Wayfair just might be your best bet — while the other two are offering up to 40% off, Wayfair is offering up to 60% off on dining chairs, bed frames, office desks and more. You’ll see markdowns on brands like Cuisinart and Le Creuset, too.
There’s a lot on sale so we picked out our favorite furniture hiding at Wayfair — including a velvet task chair that you can take conference calls at home, sleeper sofa that’ll be perfect for guests sleeping over and a gold end table that can double as a nightstand. The best part? All of our picks are under $300 as well.
Take a look:
Lourdes Velvet Task Chair
Wasser End Table
Haggerton Frame Coffee Table
Imogen Ladder Bookcase
Colston Desk
Boyden Armchair
Allegra TV Stand for TVs up to 50"
Orion Bar Cabinet
Erasmus Side Chair
Joy Wide Round Arm Sleeper
Dorinda Groove 6 Drawer Double Dresser
Camron Upholstered Side Chair (Set of 2)
Louise Task Chair
Dexter Coffee Table
Chapple Geometric Bookcase
Garren Square Arm Sofa
Lemington TV Stand for TVs up to 71"
Guillot Dining Table
Campanelli Coffee Table
Zachary Ladder Desk
Labounty Frame Nesting Tables
Grady 2 - Drawer Solid Wood Nightstand
Drumawillin Side Chair (Set of 2)
Hedley Pub Table
Cass Velvet Square Arm Sofa
