Skip The Black Friday Madness With Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale

Whether you’re trying to do some early gift shopping or are treating yourself to a home makeover for the holidays, you probably want to catch a good deal. Although it might seem smart to wait for Black Friday, sorting through all of those sales can be a struggle.

Fortunately, Wayfair is having an early Black Friday sale starting on Oct. 26, with up to 80% off furniture and home decor and free shipping on orders more than $35, so you can have all of your items arrive ahead of the holidays.

As we prepare for another season of spending more time at home (and probably working from home, too), it’s important to make your space work for you. Whether that’s finally creating the perfect home office or transforming your bedroom into a staycation-worthy space, there’s something for everyone at the Wayfair sale.

You’ll find dining furniture for up to 55% off, like this practical table with space for two stools and shelving — you can use it to prep food, eat dinner and store spices or glassware. Speaking of mealtime, we found an early Black Friday deal that’s sizzling hot: You can get a Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Cast-Iron Round Sauteuse on sale for $180 (normally $300) in 10 colors during the Wayfair sale.

While you might not be ready to start holiday shopping just yet, experts advise getting it done early this year to avoid shipping delays and stock running out. And with many of these Wayfair deals just as good as the Black Friday prices, why not start now?

We’ve rounded up some of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve spotted in Wayfair’s sale.

Take a look below:

A table for eating, prepping and storing in small spaces

A cousin of the Dutch oven that's pretty enough to double as decor