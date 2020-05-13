This cooling memory foam pillow is backed by more than 11,000 reviews — and it's 65% off right now

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Alwyn Home Gel Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow. Image via Wayfair.

If you’re someone who runs warm, you’ll know that there’s nothing more important for a good sleep than a supportive pillow that keeps you feeling cool throughout the night. Many brands claim that their pillows are up to the task, but that’s not always the case.

Luckily, the Alwyn Home Gel Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow is one that’s been proven to keep you feeling your best all night, and it has the reviews to back it up. Although the pillow usually retails for $140, right now they’re on sale for just $50 - a savings of nearly 65 per cent.

How does it work?

Hypoallergenic shredded memory foam provides a breathable fill to this pillow that can be added or removed as desired to create a customized level of support. The lightweight foam conforms around the head and neck to relieve pressure while you sleep, while also maintaining a comfortable temperature.

While memory foam cradles your head, gel beads inside the filling help regulate temperature to create a smooth, even, and cool sleep surface. Each pillow comes in a 100 per cent cotton cover that has both a crisp and cozy feel, which has the added bonus of being completely machine washable.

Closeup of Alwyn Home Gel Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow zippered cover.

What shoppers are saying

This memory foam pillow has received more than 11,000 reviews, along with an impressive 4.5 star rating from Wayfair shoppers of all ages. It has also appeared to help reduce neck and shoulder pain for many reviewers, making it well worth the cost.

“I bought 5 pillows for our family [and] everyone seems to enjoy the firmness and texture,” reads one review. “My daughter is not waking up with a sore neck anymore. We are all satisfied with the product.”

“So far so good with this purchase! I was waking up with horrible neck pain and instant headaches with my old pillow,” echoes another. “After just three nights with this new pillow, I am waking up feeling better than ever.”

Alwyn Home Gel Memory Foam Cooling Bed Pillow laying on a freshly made bed.

It’s important to note that since the pillows do come shipped in airtight packaging, they do take some time to fluff up once opened. It’s a good idea to give them a day or two to get back to their full size, which also helps to air out any of the packaging smell that sometimes lingers.

“Super comfortable - took a bit of time for them to take shape, and they need at least 24 hours to get rid of the ‘memory foam smell’ but otherwise VERY happy with our purchase,” says one shopper.

The verdict

If you’re looking for a pillow that keeps you cool and provides a medium level of support, this is one to check out. It’s available in three sizes (standard, queen and king) so that no matter your mattress size you can find the perfect fit.

To keep them looking their best, remember to fluff them regularly to redistribute the memory foam filling, and you’ll be all set for years of restful sleep.

