The Best Kitchen Deals You Can Shop Ahead Of Black Friday

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

The season's two major shopping days are here—Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you've been eyeing new kitchen appliances or want to get a head start on holiday shopping, now's the time to get in on tons of deeply discounted kitchen items every home chef needs.

There are a slew of products and brands on sale across retailers and you don't want to miss out. From powerful Vitamix blenders and KitchenAid mixers to Nespresso machines and Le Creuset cookware, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can find this Black Friday. If you're looking for deals on specific products, like air fryers and microwaves, or brands like Vitamix, Le Creuset, and KitchenAid, we have detailed guides for those, too. But here, you'll find some of the best deals we've found across categories and brands. Now, let's get shopping.



Best Kitchen Appliance Black Friday Deals

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $320 at Amazon, Sur La Table, Bed Bath & Beyond, Williams Sonoma (originally $400-750)

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $290 at , Amazon, Best Buy, Sur La Table, (originally $350-450)

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender, $575 at Amazon, Sur LaTable, Vitamix, Williams Sonoma (originally $650-750)

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5-Qt., $350 at Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, KitchenAid, Sur La Table, Wayfair, Williams Sonoma (originally $450)

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, 5-Qt., $250 at Best Buy, KitchenAid (originally $450)

Ninja Air Fryer Max XL, $130 at Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy (originally $170)

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother, $175 at Amazon, Sur La Table (originally $249)

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $50 on Amazon, Target (originally $100)

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker, $479 at Amazon (originally $600)

COSORI Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo, $100 at Amazon (originally $130)

Breville Juice Fountain Plus Juicer, $135 on Amazon (originally $180)

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker, $100 on Amazon (originally $190)

SodaStream Terra Sparking Water Maker Bundle, $60 at Amazon (originally $100)

Best Cookware And Cutlery Black Friday Deals

Le Creuset Signature Deep Dutch Oven 5.25 Qt., $200 at Williams Sonoma, Sur La Table, Le Creuset, and Amazon (originally $380)

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Cookware Set, $110 at Amazon (originally $170)

Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt., $300 at Sur La Table (originally $571)

Viking Professional Steak Knives, Set of 6, $90 at Amazon and Sur La Table (originally $120-250)

Global Classic Chef's & Pairing Knives, $100 at Williams Sonoma (originally $150)

Zwilling Gourmet Chef's Knife, 8", $70 at Williams Sonoma (originally $90)

