There’s A New Way You Can Stream Netflix Originals For Free

For those still hesitant about committing to a Netflix subscription, the streaming service is giving you a taste of what it has to offer — for free.

Netflix recently launched a new site, called “Watch Free,” which features a selection of 10 movies and TV pilots available free to internet users who don’t yet have a Netflix account.

“Visit netflix.com/watch-free to get a peek at the type of entertainment you can expect from us by watching the first episode of some of our most popular shows,” the site reads. It also notes that the selections “may change from time-to-time.”

Right now, viewers can watch movies like Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, as well as thriller Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, and Oscar-nominated The Two Popes. You can also watch the pilot episodes of hit Netflix original TV series such as Stranger Things, Love Is Blind, Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us, Spanish high school drama Elite, nature docuseries Our Planet, and more.

Reps for the streaming service told TechCrunch that they’re looking for new marketing tactics in order to lure new paid subscribers, and this seems to be one of them. At the end of each of the free titles, Netflix prompts viewers to sign up for an account. This isn’t the first time, however, that Netflix has offered its content for free. For Valentine’s Day earlier this year, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was available to watch without a Netflix account, and episodes of the recently canceled Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj were available for free on YouTube.

One thing to note before diving right in — the free site is only available to use on a desktop or Android device (not an iPhone), and there are ads you can skip before each of the titles. Happy streaming.





