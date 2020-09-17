New all-way stop coming to Alliston intersection

A new all-way stop is coming to the Wellington Street and Church Street South intersection in Alliston.

A report was unanimously approved at Monday night’s Council meeting to install the new stop signs. The modification came after numerous concerns from residents regarding poor sight distances and visibility for those crossing the intersection.

Residents had further complaints following the commencement of the County of Simcoe’s LINX bus route that started in New Tecumseth last month.

The County has located a bus stop on the west side of Church Street South approximately 17 meters north of Wellington Street.

Pedestrian and bus traffic is projected to increase in this area, further impacting the intersection in question and creating more safety concerns.

New Tecumseth’s Director of Engineering, Rick Vatri, said the Town was in discussions with the County of Simcoe as recently as Monday to see if they should relocate the bus stop away from the northeast corner of the Wellington Street and Church Street South intersection.

If the stop is moved, the new location being assessed is on Wellington Street, by the Municipal parking lot, east of the Coin Laundry.

“There’s certainly ample parking in that area, so for anybody who’s being picked up or dropped off it certainly works a lot more effectively then where it was currently located on Church Street,” said Ward 3 Councillor Paul Foster.

He also noted that while the four-way stop didn’t meet the warrants for volume or collision, the recommendation made by the Town’s engineering staff to go forward with installing the additional stop signs was still prudent for safety.

