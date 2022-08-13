Make Way for a Leonardo DiCaprio Relationship Update That You Weren't Expecting

Let’s get one thing straight: Leonardo DiCaprio has a “disturbingly young” dating history. From allegedly getting with a 23-year-old Blake Lively to reportedly taking out a 19-year-old, he has never dated anyone over the age of 25, which is worth a whole TED Talk at the very least. In fact, Amy Schumer referenced this very thing in her 2022 Oscars monologue, saying that his work to fight climate change will “leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends.” (Leo and his current GF, Camila Morrone, weren’t in attendance, FYI, otherwise things might have gotten weird during the commercial breaks.)



Anyway, we’re here to focus on his longtime relationship with Camila. In true Leo form, she is a ripe 20something (her 25th b-day was in June!) and falls solidly in his dating demo. But that’s not all she is, mmkay? With acting chops for days and a super-famous family (which actually connected the two lovers), she’s been poised to take over Hollywood.

So here’s everything you’ve ever wanted to know about his four-year relationship with Camila and what she has to say about their 22-year age gap…other than the fact that she thinks it’s nobody’s business.

July 4, 2022

Just Jared snagged a few pics of the longtime couple on a Malibu beach as they brought in America's Independence Day. Admittedly, none of the pics actually show Leo and Camila together—he's seen chatting with friends, while she takes the dogs for a stroll along the shoreline.



April 2 to April 3, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, the pair touched down in Mexico for a vacay getaway (pics at that link: Camila wore a white sundress and big ol’ black sun hat). They’ve apparently been dating for juuust about five years at this point (!!). Which, wow.

March 21, 2022

As reported by E! News, the two headed to dinner after Camila finished shopping in the West End. According to an eyewitness, the two appeared to be still going strong. “They hugged and kissed when they met up,” the source said. “They walked around a little, then went for lunch at Sant Ambroeus.” Pics at that link, but Leo kept it casual in jeans and a puffer and Camila was in all black, black-and-white sneakers, and a cream jacket.

January 4, 2022

Leo and Camila rang in the New Year in St. Barts alongside some of their famous friends, but the extra company didn’t stop the couple from getting a little frisky. Paps snagged pics of the couple showing off some rarely seen PDA—we’re talking make-outs and cuddles in the water, people! So safe to say things seem to be going, er, swimmingly.

November 11, 2021

Almost a year after reports of Leo and Camila moving in together, the pair are apparently still going strong. Even quarantining couldn’t tear them apart, y’all!! A source told E! News that Leo and Camila are “closer than ever” and that “everything is great” between them. “Leo has even been showing more affection to Cami when they’re out,” the source added. “They look very happy and relaxed together.”

September 12, 2021

In a rare public spotting of the two, Leo and Camila enjoyed a tennis match together in New York City. They were spotted at the U.S. Open watching the men’s singles final competition.

March 29, 2021

The pair went on a little Malibu getaway with a few friends for some downtime. Camila even brought the husky she started fostering during the shutdown to the beach too. The pair went again in May with Leo’s dad and his wife, along with the dogs (of course).

December 31, 2020

Leo and Camila were spotted in a Boston supermarket on New Year’s Eve buying tons of ingredients for an “Italian feast,” according to what eyewitnesses told People. “They were definitely staying close to each other,” noted one source, mentioning that they were “nonchalant and chill” in the store and “definitely trying to [lie] low.”

Apparently, Leo really wanted cannoli, but alas, the shop was out. But that didn’t stop the famous folks from buying lots of other things though! “We couldn’t even check out with all their stuff on the counter,” another source said to People, which pointed out that the celeb couple bought a boatload of “pastas, sauces, crackers, homemade potato chips, fig jam, and other refrigerated items.”

December 23, 2020

Leo and Camila take their relationship to *the next level*—no, not marriage! E! News reports that Leo and Camila are officially living together and that things in their relationship could not be better.

According to E!’s source, “Leo and Cami are still going strong and doing really well” and Leo is “very cozy with Cami and they’re serious.” The source added that Leo “is filming right now, but Leo has been settling into this domestic life with Cami as opposed to all the time he used to spend out with his boys” and explained that “he does really like his life with her and they’re a lot more couple-y than they used to be.”

June 19, 2020

Leo threw Camila a Western-themed yacht party in Los Angeles for her 23rd birthday. Stars like Nina Dobrev and “p--y posse” member Kevin Connolly also attended the big bash, and you can see all the pics here.

February 9, 2020

Leo and Camila finally went public with their relationship! At the 92nd annual Academy Awards, Leo and Camila walked the red carpet separately, because…just imagine the controversy?? Nevertheless, they both looked amazing:

But despite walking the carpet separately, Leo and Camila proudly sat next to each other once they got inside the venue, making it their first public appearance as a couple. Refreshing!

Love to see Camila Morrone sitting proudly next to Leo at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v5DEFpoKnD — Ria (@BarstoolRia) February 10, 2020

January 14, 2020

Camila’s not interested in critical comments about her relationship with Leo, in case you didn’t know. She told WSJ. magazine how she handles the heat from the public when it gets intense after the magazine named her one of the 10 biggest rising talents in Hollywood.

“More exposure leads to more judgment and negativity,” Camila said. “It’s a little bit of a bummer because you’re really trying to do good work and be nice and be a good person, and in the meantime…people wish negative things upon you.”

December 31, 2019

Camila and Leo hung out on the beach and went for a moonlit cruise with some pals in St. Barts to celebrate New Year’s Eve. No word on if they’ve had the “Jack could’ve fit on the door” talk.

December 3, 2019

About two years after the pair started dating, Camila spoke quite a lot about their relationship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. (BTW, this is an incredibly rare thing for Leo’s girlfriends to do, considering the alleged nondisclosure agreements he asks them to sign while dating him.) In this new interview, Camila said she understands why people are curious about her and Leonardo but ultimately thinks that “anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” She also hopes it doesn’t continue to be ~a thing~ because she wants her own identity. She explained:

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that. Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating.…I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

July 25, 2019

Camila posted a pic of Hollywood couple Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, who famously shared a 25-year age gap. Camila captioned it, “A love like this,” and all hell broke loose in her comments section, with people writing things like, “I can’t believe what a dork she is posting something like this. It’s obv a comparison to herself and Leo. Girl, where are your friends?? Somebody stop her.”

Then she took to her Instagram Story to school all the naysayers out there. She said:

“Good morning people and happy Friday. I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and…my god, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hatred feels pretty good.”

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone, has had it with the haters. https://t.co/rzOjn85PVW pic.twitter.com/RUulIKpQL1 — E! News (@enews) July 26, 2019

Camila later told Vulture that the picture didn’t have a “hidden message” and explained:

“I know it won’t change anything. Negative comments don’t stop because you address them. I felt like being like, ‘You guys suck! This sucks. You guys are really mean.’ I probably won’t address it again. Because then you open floodgates for people to judge you. I’ve learned more and more to just protect myself and avoid things that’ll hurt my feelings.”

May 21, 2019

Leo made his annual pilgrimage to Cannes with Camila. If you do a deep dive into Leo’s entire dating history, you’ll notice that the Cannes Film Festival is his favorite time of year to hang out with his current girlfriend, who he never publicly acknowledges. This year was no different: “As is his custom,” according to Vice, “he didn’t identify [Camila] as his girlfriend to the press or walk the red carpet with her at any events.”

That said, Camila did walk on the Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood carpet and later went to an OUATIH hotel after-party—she just wasn’t pictured with Leo.

But also, since Camila is her own person with her own career, she was at Cannes to celebrate HER movie, Mickey and the Bear. Leo didn’t go to that red carpet, BTW, but he did turn into a major Instagram boyfriend—a title she laughs at—when he took some candid pics of her dancing in a polka-dot dress that same week. Close enough, I guess?

November 28, 2018

Leo and Camila were seen canoodling at Chris Iso’s Halloween party. Wait, sorry, that was Regina George and Aaron Samuels. Camila and Leo went to some sports event and tried and failed to look super incognito.

August 31, 2018

This wild intel from an anon People source came about eight months after Leo and Camila started dating: Leo is reportedly “very in love and serious” and he and Camila have “talked about getting engaged” because he has “never loved a girl like this” and is even “ready to have kids.” W-o-w.

August 12, 2018

If you want to check out the pictures of Leo wearing funny goggles and snorkeling with Camila while on vacation in Italy, may I interest you in this installment of PopSugar’s “Leonardo DiCaprio Looking Silly While His Model Girlfriend Looks Sexy” series?

July 31, 2018

Taking a break from filming Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Leo chilled with Camila and her mom on a yacht in Antibes, France. The baseball hats and hoodies made an appearance.

April 16, 2018

Despite the scorching heat at Coachella, Leo attempted to go undetected in a hoodie and baseball cap while being “PDA-tastic” with Camila during the festival.

February 10, 2018

Leo and Camila attended Ellen DeGeneres’s 40th birthday party together, which I’m personally interpreting as the celebrity equivalent of making it Insta official. While there, Leo reportedly placed his hand on Camila’s back. The chemistry…it’s palpable.

December 31, 2017

Camila spent New Year’s Eve with a fraction of Leo’s notorious “p--sy posse” and Tobey Maguire’s kids in Aspen, Colorado.

December 2017

Since getting together, Leo and Camila went on, like, 20 yacht cruises, vacations, and shopping trips (the foundation of the only relationships I ever hope to be in, TBH). At this point, sources denied reports that the two were dating, but now we all know better.

May 2017

In 2016, Leo had met Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal at (where else?) Cannes. They dated until he broke up with her a couple of days before Cannes 2017. This is where Camila, who was 19 at the time, came in (she also attended the festival and they started dating *officially* six months later).

Sometime in 2008

Camila made her grand entrance to the world during Gemini season in 1997, but before you fully panic, her love story with Leo did not start there. Actually, their story started over a decade ago, when Camila was about 12 years old and her former stepdad Al Pacino (Leo’s longtime bud) introduced the two. According to W, they’re all “old family friends.” Er, yeah. Do with that cringe information what you will.



