‘We can go all the way’: elated England fans have faith restored by unbelievable victory

England fans said they were in shock - Stefan Matzke

Overjoyed England fans in Dortmund said they could scarcely believe their eyes after watching the Three Lions beat the Netherlands on Wednesday night.

England won 2-1 after second-half substitute Ollie Watkins sealed the game in the 90th minute with a wonder-goal that, the King suggested, was enough to set the nation’s collective heart rate racing.

As crowds of orange-clad Netherlands fans gloomily left the city centre, some stopped to shake hands with their English counterparts over the dazzling victory on Wednesday night.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” Darren Page, a 34-year-old warehouse clerk, told the Daily Telegraph as he headed back to his hotel with his wife, Anna. “My nerves were really going in the second half but they were absolutely going for it at the end.”

He added: “I was actually starting to feel shaky at one point, but in the end we showed we can play better as a team. I know we can do better in the final – we can go all the way.”

Next stop: Berlin. - Crystal Pix/MB Media

His wife Anna, who is from Germany, said she was delighted to see England go through to the final. “I feel really good and I also hope England beat Spain because they kicked us out,” she said.

Despite being much fewer in number than the Dutch, England fans let out deafening cheers after Watkins’ shock goal, which all but secured victory and a clear path to the Berlin final.

“That win, wow, what a feeling, that was crazy,” said Josh Crudgington, a 21-year-old entrepreneur from Essex, as departing Dutch fans stopped to shake hands over England’s win.

There was plenty to roar about in the final few minutes - Getty

Like many fans, Mr Crudgington is heading straight to Berlin. “It’s expensive but we’re through to the final and that’s all that matters,” he said.

Retired couple Neil and Angela, both 60, from Sheffield, watched the match in a bar that was completely packed with Dutch fans and at first they felt more than a little outnumbered.

But after the game, they said, the same fans cheerfully congratulated them over the extraordinary win.

“I’m in shock, just shock, and feeling pride as well,” Neil said. “I have waited all my life for this - now we are going to Berlin. We’ve been to every game across the tournament, it is a dream come true.”

“I don’t really have the words...I really enjoyed it in the bar, it was just six of us England fans and the rest were Dutch,” he added.

There were tears of joy during a screening of the match Wembley - Nigel French

His wife Angela said: “We made a lot of noise [when England won] and I don’t think I’m going to have a voice tomorrow. Then the Dutch came over and congratulated us.”

Heading back from a bar in an England bucket hat, Dave, a 52-year-old prison officer, said the game showed how the Three Lions had improved on teamwork compared to previous years.

“We used to wait for Kane to score a penalty but now every man and his dog who is on the team contributes,” he said. His friend John said of Gareth Southgate’s performance: “Two finals: he’s the best England manager we’ve had.”

A large number of England fans without stadium tickets had opted to watch the game in pubs on Hohe Strasse, a short walk away from the Friedensplatz fan zone.

They let out deafening cheers at the 90th-minute goal, while Dutch fans remained ashen-faced until the final whistle, which came after three minutes of injury time.

Earlier that day, Dortmund’s city centre had been inundated with around 80,000 Dutch fans, many of them having made a short drive across the border to watch the match.

The streets of Dortmund turned orange on Wednesday - Hesham Elsherif

At the Friedensplatz fan zone, which was almost entirely filled with Dutch fans, whoops and cheers in the first minutes of the game started to fade as England gradually increased the pressure.

At the final whistle, Dutch fans stopped to give their good wishes to a smattering of England supporters at a metro station next to the fan zone, or simply melted into the night.