Way Day starts tomorrow—shop Wayfair deals on furniture, bedding and more before Black Friday

Update your home with these Wayfair deals ahead of the next Way Day event.

Way Day 2022 kicks off tomorrow, October 26 and you can already shop some of the best deals of the year on kitchen appliances, furniture and home goods. To save big on all the essentials you need to make your home as cozy as possible ahead of Black Friday 2022, Wayfair is bringing back its biggest event of the year with a plethora of deals for your budget. Keep scrolling for the best Wayfair deals available now!

Shop the Wayfair sale

Whether you're looking for a new outdoor set to fully enjoy next summer or just needing some new dishes, Wayfair has markdowns on all that and more right now. During the retailer's Our Big Sale is Back event, you can save as much as 80% across all categories.

The best Wayfair deals you can shop

Wayfair kitchen deals

Upgrade your home chef set-up and cookware collection with favorites from All-Clad, Cuisinart and more.

Upgrade your cooking tools with these kitchen deals at Wayfair ahead of the next Way Day sale.

Wayfair outdoor furniture and décor deals

Want to have a backyard barbecue or some porch hangouts next summer? Take advantage of these markdowns on outdoor entertaining essentials right now at Wayfair.

Bring new style to your patio with these outdoor furniture deals at Wayfair ahead of Black Friday.

Wayfair bed and bath deals

Spruce up two of the most important places in your home with Wayfair's selection of deals on bedding and bathroom must-haves.

Make your home even cozier with these Wayfair deals on bedding and bathroom essentials.

Wayfair furniture deals

Refresh your interiors for less by shopping deals on sofas, nightstands, desks and more right now at Wayfair.

Improve the look in your living room with these Wayfair furniture deals ahead of Way Day 2.

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales and it is having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran from Wednesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, starts tomorrow, October 26 and runs through Thursday, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on the shopping extravaganza there are tons of already-live deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

The second Way Day event starts tomorrow, October 26 and will run through Thursday, October 27 this year.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours—and this week's sale is no different. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.

What are the best Way Day 2022 deals?

While Wayfair has yet to release details on specific Way Day 2022 deals, based on previous Way Day offerings, we expect to see a slew of sales across all categories. Right now, you can already shop early Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture.

When Way Day 2022 officially kicks off in two days, you'll be able to tackle all your home improvement projects with markdowns of up to 80% anticipated on everything from countertop appliances and bedding to patio furniture and home décor. Back in April of this year, some of the absolute best sales we saw were on patio furniture and lawn and garden products—perfect for sprucing up your curb appeal.

Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?

Absolutely! Way Day is usually once a year, so the second round of savings is a true reason to celebrate and shop! There is no membership needed to enjoy up to 80% off sitewide. If you're looking to pick up a few things or completely revamp your interiors, Wayfair is sure to have what you're looking for.

Shop the Wayfair sale

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Way Day: Wayfair deals on furniture, bedding before Black Friday