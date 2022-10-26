Way Day 2022 sale is here—shop 60+ best Wayfair deals on Dyson, All-Clad and more

The Way Day 2022 sale is here—shop the best Wayfair deals on Dyson, All-Clad and more ahead of Black Friday.
The Way Day 2022 sale is here—shop the best Wayfair deals on Dyson, All-Clad and more ahead of Black Friday.

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale officially kicked off today, October 26 with some of the best deals of the year on kitchen appliances, furniture and home goods. To save big on all the essentials you need to make your home as cozy as possible ahead of Black Friday 2022, Wayfair has a plethora of deals for to cover all your shopping needs. Keep scrolling for the best Wayfair Way Day deals available!

Whether you're looking for a new outdoor set to fully enjoy next summer or just needing some new dishes, Wayfair has markdowns on all that and more right now. During the retailer's Our Big Sale is Back event, you can save as much as 80% across all categories.

Update 4:40PM: Wayfair's Way Day sale is here and we'll be keeping track of all the best deals to shop throughout the next two days. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can scoop the most insane early Black Friday deals on furniture, rugs, bedding and more. - Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed.

The best Wayfair deals you can shop

  1. Rebrilliant 18-Pair Shoe Rack for $35.48 (Save $44.51)

  2. House of Hampton Microfiber 4-Piece Comforter Set for $49.99 (Save $110)

  3. Spode Blue Italian 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Serves 4 for $101.11 (Save $208.89)

  4. Loon Peak Ermont Hardwood Dark Red Meranti Potting Bench for $106.99 (Save $143)

  5. Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella from $128 (Save $334.36 to $371.99) 

  6. Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand from $131.99 (Save $50 to $173)

  7. Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag Faux Sheepskin Pink Rug for $145.99 (Save $233)

  8. Sol 72 Outdoor Tegan Patio Bar Stool Set of 2 for $225.99 (Save $444.81)

  9. Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $339.99 (Save $160)

  10. All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $642.46 with code TABLETOP20 (Save $517.48)

Wayfair kitchen deals

Upgrade your kitchen appliances and cookware collection with our favorite Wayfair sales on All-Clad, Cuisinart and more.

Way Day 2022 features some amazing kitchen deals on mixers, baking pans and more.
Wayfair outdoor furniture and décor deals

Want to have a backyard barbecue or some porch hangouts next summer? Take advantage of these markdowns on outdoor entertaining essentials right now at the Wayfair sale.

Get your patio ready for next spring with these Wayfair deals on outdoor furniture.
Wayfair bed and bath deals

Spruce up two of the most important places in your home with Wayfair's deals on bedding and bathroom must-haves.

Stay cozy at home with these Wayfair deals on bedding, bathroom essentials and more.
Wayfair furniture deals

Refresh your interiors for less by shopping the best Wayfair deals on sofas, nightstands, desks and more during the Way Day sale.

Make your living room more cozy with these Wayfair furniture deals available the October Way Day sale.
Wayfair seasonal deals

Prep your home for the holidays with the best seasonal deals at Wayfair's Way Day sale on festive lights, artificial Christmas trees, wreaths and even faux plants!

Decorate your home for the holidays with the best seasonal deals at Wayfair's Way Day sale today.
Wayfair Way Day 2022: Shopping Guide

When is the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale?

The second Way Day event started today, October 26 and will run through tomorrow, October 27 this year.

What is the Way Day sale at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales and it is having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran from Wednesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, starts today, October 26 and runs through tomorrow, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, there are tons of must-have deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.

How long will Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale last? 

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours—and this week's sale is no different. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast. 

What are the best Way Day 2022 deals? 

Wayfair's Way Day 2022 deals include savings across all categories. Right now, you can shop Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture. Right now, you can save 32% on one of our favorite Dyson vacuum cleaners, the Dyson V8 AbsoluteThe vacuum typically retails for $499.99, but for Way Day, you can get it for $339.99.

Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?

Absolutely! Way Day is usually once a year, so the second round of savings is a true reason to celebrate and shop! There is no membership needed to enjoy up to 80% off sitewide. If you're looking to pick up a few things or completely revamp your interiors, Wayfair is sure to have what you're looking for.

