Way Day 2022 sale is here—shop 60+ best Wayfair deals on Dyson, All-Clad and more
Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale officially kicked off today, October 26 with some of the best deals of the year on kitchen appliances, furniture and home goods. To save big on all the essentials you need to make your home as cozy as possible ahead of Black Friday 2022, Wayfair has a plethora of deals for to cover all your shopping needs. Keep scrolling for the best Wayfair Way Day deals available!
Whether you're looking for a new outdoor set to fully enjoy next summer or just needing some new dishes, Wayfair has markdowns on all that and more right now. During the retailer's Our Big Sale is Back event, you can save as much as 80% across all categories.
Update 4:40PM: Wayfair's Way Day sale is here and we'll be keeping track of all the best deals to shop throughout the next two days. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can scoop the most insane early Black Friday deals on furniture, rugs, bedding and more. - Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed.
The best Wayfair deals you can shop
House of Hampton Microfiber 4-Piece Comforter Set for $49.99 (Save $110)
Spode Blue Italian 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Serves 4 for $101.11 (Save $208.89)
Loon Peak Ermont Hardwood Dark Red Meranti Potting Bench for $106.99 (Save $143)
Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella from $128 (Save $334.36 to $371.99)
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand from $131.99 (Save $50 to $173)
Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag Faux Sheepskin Pink Rug for $145.99 (Save $233)
Sol 72 Outdoor Tegan Patio Bar Stool Set of 2 for $225.99 (Save $444.81)
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum for $339.99 (Save $160)
All-Clad D3 Stainless 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $642.46 with code TABLETOP20 (Save $517.48)
Wayfair kitchen deals
Upgrade your kitchen appliances and cookware collection with our favorite Wayfair sales on All-Clad, Cuisinart and more.
Rachael Ray 3-Piece Nonstick Cookie Pan Set from $27.13 (Save $49.07 to $52.87)
Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 11-Quart Covered Stockpot for $59.99 (Save $60.01)
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor for $64.95 (Save $115.05)
Cambridge Silversmiths Nero Hammered Titanium 12-Piece Cutlery Set with Block for $90.21 (Save $119.78)
Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set with Bakeware for $164.87 (Save $295.11)
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer for $179.95 (Save $117.04)
Royal Albert Old Country Roses Bone China 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Serves 4 for $279.85 (Save $140.15)
Breville the Barista Express Coffee & Espresso Maker for $649.95 (Save $350)
Wayfair outdoor furniture and décor deals
Want to have a backyard barbecue or some porch hangouts next summer? Take advantage of these markdowns on outdoor entertaining essentials right now at the Wayfair sale.
Freeport Park Foshee 9-Foot Market Umbrella from $37.99 (Save $18.01 to $91)
Sol 72 Outdoor Power Loom Tea/White/Blue Rug for $44.99 (Save $35.01)
Loon Peak Ermont Hardwood Dark Red Meranti Potting Bench $106.99 (Save $143)
Lark Manor Feagin Floral Rectangular Area Rug for $119.99 (Save $90.01)
Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella from $128 (Save $334.36 to $371.99)
Brayden Studio Iron Accent Side Tables from $203.99 (Save $93.51 to $113.51)
Sol 72 Outdoor Tegan Patio Bar Stool Set of 2 for $225.99 (Save $444.81)
Wayfair bed and bath deals
Spruce up two of the most important places in your home with Wayfair's deals on bedding and bathroom must-haves.
Ebern Designs Faddis Super Soft Striped Absorbent Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug for $17.21 (Save $12.79)
Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set from $18.05 (Save $4.95 to $100.95)
Latitude Run Joplyn 10-Piece Cotton Towel Set from $21.99 (Save $5 to $128)
Latitude Run Budhu Mix Chenille 3-Piece Bath Rug Set for $27.99 (Save $8)
Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag Novelty Area Rug from $28.99 (Save $8 to $229)
House of Hampton Microfiber 4-Piece King Comforter Set for $49.99 (Save $110)
Nautica Tideway Off White/Khaki/Blue Queen Cotton Reversible Quilt from $79.99 (Save $109.01 to $197.01)
Kelly Clarkson Home Jillian 1 Light Dimmable Warm Brass Wallchiere for $72.54 (Save $44.46)
All Modern Cogbill Linen Modern & Contemporary 3 Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set from $99.15 (Save $6.35 to $101.84)
Wayfair furniture deals
Refresh your interiors for less by shopping the best Wayfair deals on sofas, nightstands, desks and more during the Way Day sale.
Kelly Clarkson Home Walker Power Loom Oriental Area Rug in Blue/Bright Yellow from $75.99 (Save $74.01 to $140.01)
Andover Mills Hodnett 1-Drawer Nightstand Set of 2 from $121.99 (Save $40 to $90)
Foundstone Gwen 46-Inch Console Table in Stone Grey from $131.99 (Save $245.01 to $283.01)
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand from $131.99 (Save $50 to $173)
Mercury Row Lafever Four Drawer 28.75-inch w/ Chest from $236.99 (Save $54 to $218.01)
Mercury Row Rainer Upholstered Armchair from $249.99 (Save $46 to $96)
Mercury Row Raley Upholstered Chaise Lounge from $249.99 (Save $230 to $250)
Andover Mills 33.5-Inch Wide Leni Recliner from $282.99 (Save $40.01 to $77)
Etta Avenue Adalynn 51-Inch Upholstered Loveseat for $349.99 (Save $349.01)
Mellow Hana 73.50-Inch Square Arm Sofa from $479.99 (Save $110 to $188.31)
Upper Square Anders Sofa from $979.99 (Save $1,580.01 to $1,621.01)
Wayfair seasonal deals
Prep your home for the holidays with the best seasonal deals at Wayfair's Way Day sale on festive lights, artificial Christmas trees, wreaths and even faux plants!
The Holiday Aisle 115-Inch Lighted Garland for $20.99 (Save $6)
Costa Farms Live Bromeliad Plant in Ceramic Planter for $25.33 (Save $4.65)
The Holiday Aisle 320 Light Curtain String Lights for $36.99 (Save $22)
The Holiday Aisle Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath for $46.99 (Save $19)
Martha Stewart Faux Lighted 24-Inch Wreath for $55.19 (Save $9.81)
Sand & Stable Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree for $71.99 (Save $21.01)
Freeport Park Handcrafted Faux 24-Inch Wreath for $72.99 (Save $14)
Mercury Row 108-Inch Lighted Faux Pine Garland for $81.99 (Save $7)
The Twillery Co. Jack Artificial Fir Christmas Tree for $144.99 (Save $135)
Wayfair Basics Slender Green Fir Christmas Tree with Lights for $169.99 (Save $72)
Wayfair Way Day 2022: Shopping Guide
All the best Way Day deals: Shop Wayfair for furniture, rugs, kitchen appliances and more ahead of Black Friday
Way Day rug deals: Save on area rugs, bathroom mats and outdoor rugs
Way Day couch and sofa deals: Recliners, loveseats and more on sale at Wayfair
Way Day home office furniture deals: Upgrade your WFH setup with deals on desks, chairs and shelves
Way Day bedding deals: Cozy up to new sheets, blankets and pillows from Wayfair
Way Day storage deals: Shop bins, baskets and racks to help you stay organized
Way Day kitchen deals: Save on KitchenAid, Staub, Cuisinart and more
Best furniture sales: Shop Wayfair, Target, West Elm and QVC for early Black Friday furniture deals
When is the Wayfair Way Day 2022 sale?
The second Way Day event started today, October 26 and will run through tomorrow, October 27 this year.
What is the Way Day sale at Wayfair?
Way Day is one of Wayfair's biggest sales and it is having a second installment this year. The annual two-day shopping event first ran from Wednesday, April 27 through Thursday, April 28 and saw incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. The second event, now titled Our Big Sale is Back, starts today, October 26 and runs through tomorrow, October 27. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022. If you want to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, there are tons of must-have deals you can shop right now at Wayfair.
How long will Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale last?
Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours—and this week's sale is no different. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.
What are the best Way Day 2022 deals?
Wayfair's Way Day 2022 deals include savings across all categories. Right now, you can shop Way Day 2022 markdowns on kitchen gadgets, home essentials and furniture. Right now, you can save 32% on one of our favorite Dyson vacuum cleaners, the Dyson V8 Absolute. The vacuum typically retails for $499.99, but for Way Day, you can get it for $339.99.
Should I shop Way Day 2022 deals at Wayfair?
Absolutely! Way Day is usually once a year, so the second round of savings is a true reason to celebrate and shop! There is no membership needed to enjoy up to 80% off sitewide. If you're looking to pick up a few things or completely revamp your interiors, Wayfair is sure to have what you're looking for.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Wayfair Way Day sale: Save big on Dyson, All-Clad, ClosetMaid