Way Day 2020 is almost here at Wayfair—here's everything you need to know

Way Day 2020 is almost here—this is what you need to know.

Home décor lovers, get ready: Way Day 2020—a.k.a. Wayfair's very own Amazon Prime Day-like event, which will feature the store's lowest prices of the year—is nearly upon us, giving you the chance to save big on just about everything the web retailer has to offer.

Now in its third year, this event will see Wayfair slashing the prices on hundreds of stylish recliners, dining sets and other things to help make your abode nice and cozy by as much as 80%, making Way Day 2020 the perfect time to shop for all things home.

Among the thousands of stellar flash deals that will be dropping on the big day, you'll be able to score storage solutions from $9.99, lawn and garden décor from $19.99 and major appliances from $199—just to name a few. But perhaps the best part of it all? Everything, including lower-priced items, will ships for free during this massive savings promotion, making for the kind of event that bargain hunters and furniture fanatics alike can get giddy over.

Eager to shop this sensational savings bonanza but unsure where to start? Here's everything you need to know about Way Day 2020.

When is Way Day 2020?

This long-awaited event will kick off on Wednesday, September 23 at 12 a.m. EST and end on Friday, September 25 at 3 a.m. EST.

During this event window, you'll also be privy to huge discounts on the retailer's sister brands, including AllModern, Joss & Main and Birch Lane.

The best Wayfair deals you can shop right now

Technically, you can't shop any of the Way Day 2020 deals just yet because they haven't gone live (bummer, right?). But, there is a silver lining: You can get a sneak peak at what's on sale and start setting your haul accordingly.

You can also still shop and save on all kinds of stuff before the big day: Wayfair is currently running limited-time deals on select recliners, bedroom furniture, small-space dining sets and outdoor furniture. Check out the best picks you can buy now below.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Way Day 2020: Everything you need to know about Wayfair's hugest sale yet