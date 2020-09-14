'Have to Find Way to Break Infection Chain': After Kanpur, Covid-19 Rise in Lucknow Baffles Officials

Coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh. The total tally on Sunday crossed three lakh and the number of active cases reached an all-time high of 68,122 with an addition of 6,239 fresh cases.

Last week, the maximum number of infections– 45,753 were recorded in the state, it was an increase of 17 per cent from the previous week. And the weekly average growth rate was 2.45 per cent, which is nearly the same as that of last week’s 2.57 per cent, Indian Express reported.

As the active cases rose exponentially this week, a high number of recoveries and deaths were also reported- 38,747 and 509 respectively. While the recovery rate showed an incremental increase from the previous week – from 75.4 per cent to 76.7 per cent, the case-fatality ratio remained almost unchanged at 1.4 per cent.

What baffled authorities is the mounting number of Covid-19 infections in the state capital Lucknow. Nearly 15 per cent of the cases reported this week (6,689) came from Lucknow alone. The weekly average growth rate in cases is 3 per cent, higher than the state’s average and has a higher test-positivity rate as well, according to the government.

So far, 39,188 people have tested positive in Lucknow which is nearly double than the worst-affected Kanpur Nagar. Of the total 39,188 infected people, 29,117 have recovered, 516 died, and 9,555 are still under treatment.

In the past 24 hours, Lucknow added 847 Covid cases followed by Prayagraj- 370 cases, Kanpur Nagar.- 338 cases. However, Kanpur Nagar has still reported the highest number of deaths in the state- 527 with Lucknow closing in.

Expressing concern, a senior health official told IE that the situation in Lucknow is much more alarming as it is not clear why the district is recording a high number of new positive cases each day without any sign of the infection slowing down. “We have a severe transmission in Lucknow and we have to find out a way to break the chain of infection,” the official added.

Apart from Lucknow and Kanpur Nagar, six districts with more than 2,000 active cases are- Prayagraj with 3,726 active cases, Gorakhpur with 2,898, Varanasi with 2,092 and Gautam Buddha Nagar with 2,008 active cases.

NCR districts- Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad which had reported a decline in cases last month are now recording a spurt in cases just like in nearby Delhi. The only glimmer in the two districts is the very low death count — 73 in Ghaziabad and 48 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.