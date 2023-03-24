Waxy Maize Starch Market is Expected to Surpass USD 6.98 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.63% from 2022 to 2030; Wide Range of Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry Make Waxy Maize Starch an Attractive Option

SkyQuest has produced an excellent resource for individuals seeking to gain insight into the rapidly growing Waxy Maize Starch industry. The report is written clearly and concisely, making it accessible to various audiences ranging from industry experts to casual readers. Furthermore, it provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of the primary and secondary market drivers, offering them a thorough outlook on the current market situation and future projections.

Westford USA, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America and Asia Pacific regions are expected to grow significantly in the Waxy Maize Starch market. This growth can be attributed to various factors, such as its wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry as a source of easily digestible carbohydrate energy, its use in sports nutrition products for post-workout recovery and glycogen replenishment, and its versatility in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Moreover, the rising demand for natural and organic ingredients in food and beverage products has also increased the demand for waxy maize starch, as it is a non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan ingredient.

SkyQuest's latest global research findings reveal that the Food and beverage industry is experiencing steady growth and is expected to dominate the market share in the forecasted period. This positive outlook for the Food and beverage industry presents significant growth opportunities for related industries, including the Waxy Maize Starch market. This market dominance can be attributed to the widespread use of waxy maize starch as a thickening agent, stabilizer, and texture enhancer in various food products. Furthermore, the increasing demand for clean labels and natural ingredients is expected to drive further growth in the food and beverage industry's use of waxy maize starch in the food and beverage industry.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Waxy Maize Starch Market"

  • Pages - 242

  • Tables - 93

  • Figures - 70

Waxy maize starch plays a significant role in numerous food and beverage products serving as a readily digestible source of carbohydrate energy. Its utilization extends to sports nutrition products, where it aids in post-workout recovery and glycogen replenishment. The versatile starch also finds applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors.

Prominent Players in Waxy Maize Starch Market

  • Cargill

  • Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

  • Ingredion

  • Tate & Lyle

  • Roquette

  • Grain Processing Corporation (GPC)

  • Penford

  • Western Polymer Corporation

  • Visco Starch

  • Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

  • AkzoNobel

  • Anil Products

  • Venus Starch Suppliers

  • Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited

  • Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols Ltd.

  • Pruthvi's Foods

  • Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd.

  • Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

  • Galam

  • Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co., Ltd.

Food and Beverage Application Segment to Drive Higher Sales as These Batteries are Mostly Used in EVs for Their Long Cycle Life and Fast Charging Capabilities

A recent analysis highlights that the lithium-ion batteries segment played a significant role in driving the rapid development of the Waxy Maize Starch market in 2021. This trend is expected to persist from 2022 to 2030 as the segment continues to dominate the market. Waxy maize starch, a non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan ingredient, is highly preferred by health-conscious consumers. Additionally, SkyQuest, a renowned market research firm, has projected a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% for the Food and beverage application segment in the forecasted period.

The research analysis predicts North America will dominate the Waxy Maize Starch market from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by several factors, including the rising presence of major global players and the increasing demand for processed and convenience food items. SkyQuest forecasts that the market in this region will grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Modified Waxy Maize Starch Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to its High Efficiency in Extracting Valuable Metals from Used Batteries

In 2021, the Modified Waxy Maize Starch segment took the lead the Waxy Maize Starch market and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2022 to 2030. Modified waxy maize starch is a sought-after ingredient in the food and beverage industry due to its distinct properties like high viscosity, outstanding water-holding capacity, and freeze-thaw stability. This popularity has made it a preferred choice in various food products, including dressings, sauces, and dairy products.

By 2030, the Asia Pacific region is expected to maintain its leading position in the Waxy Maize Starch market due to its emergence as a major contributor to its growth. This trend can be attributed to the increasing demand for waxy maize starch in the food and beverage industry in the region, as consumers become more health-conscious and demand organic and clean-label food products. According to SkyQuest's report, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecasted period.

In a recent report, an in-depth analysis of the major players in the Waxy Maize Starch market has been comprehensively conducted. The report covers various aspects such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, offering valuable insights into the key trends and major breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed geographic analysis and examines the market share of the top segments. Finally, it highlights the major players in the industry and their efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet this demand.

Key Developments in Waxy Maize Starch Market

  • AGRA NA Beteiligungs-AG, a leading producer of food ingredients, including starches, has made a significant investment of US$24.87 million in expanding its manufacturing plant for specialty starch in Austria.

  • Tate & Lyle, a top manufacturer of ingredients and solutions for the food and beverage industry, has recently introduced a new Customer Innovation and Collaboration Centre in Santiago, Chile, to improve its customer service and expand its consumer outreach.

Key Questions Answered in Waxy Maize Starch Market Report

  • What are the specific drivers of growth that are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

  • Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

  • In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

