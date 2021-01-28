Waxing or shaving? Let's get this debate over with

Getty Images

There are four different hair removal methods - shaving, waxing, creams, and moisturisers. All four require you to use some sort of product that clings to your skin so that it can be removed. So which one is best? That all depends on the area of the body being shaved, as well as your personal preference.

Let us end this debate once and for all concerning shaving vs. waxing vs. creams.

Shaving will remove the hair from most parts of your body, but if you have sensitive skin, it may irritate you. Using warm water with a very stiff razor can cause burns and irritated skin. Cream shaving is probably the easiest way to go. It strips away the top layer of skin very quickly. It is also best suited for men. If you shave often, you can save a bit of money by using a good aftershave or pre-shave.

Using an aftershave or cream is recommended for minimal areas. This helps temporarily numb the area, making it easier to work with. Both techniques are easy to learn and use. Cream shaving is the first choice when starting, as it is painless and quick. Waxing off the hair can be painful and takes a long time.

Which technique is best?

The answer depends on what kind of skin you have and how sensitive it is. Larger areas may need more than one technique, so it might be a good idea to experiment. If you have thick hair, you might want to use cold cream, if you have very light hair, hot or cold will probably do the trick.

So which one should you use?

It all depends on your situation. Every person has a special ritual. Waxing isn't always the best option for everyone, but it is excellent for some. If you're going to choose between shaving and waxing, make sure you know what you're getting into.

Let's compare shaving or waxing vs cream or foam – which one is best?

Each one has its benefits and downfalls. The only real solution is to find what you like the best. Some men prefer one over the other, while others swear by one and ignore the others. There are no set rules when choosing products. Just find what works best for you.

For men, shaving is often a daily routine. It is usually reserved for special occasions or a few days in a month for women.

When choosing between shaving cream, shaving or cream, or waxing or cream, keep these things in mind. It will make your decision a little bit easier.

