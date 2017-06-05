Wawrinka, Murray, Halep in action in 4th round in Paris

Romania's Simona Halep raises her fist as she defeats Russia's Daria Kasatkina during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Paris. Halep won 6-0, 7-5. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) -- Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two runners-up will complete their fourth-round matches on Monday at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka won the title in 2015. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Andy Murray, last year's runner-up, is also on Chatrier. The three-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Roland Garros, and never faced unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, either.

Third-seeded Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up, faces No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro.