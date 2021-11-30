WAWANESA INSURANCE DONATES $150,000 TO HELP B.C. RECOVER FROM FLOOD DISASTER

Includes a donation-matching initiative for insurance brokers, Wawanesa employees, and the public.

Winnipeg, MB, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) announced today a $150,000 donation to support emergency relief in communities affected by the flooding disaster. The funding includes $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross B.C. Flood & Extreme Weather Appeal, and $50,000 to support a donation matching program open to insurance brokers, Wawanesa employees, and the public.

“We’re working around the clock to help our B.C. customers get the support available to them through their insurance policies with us,” said Carol Jardine, Wawanesa’s President of Canadian Property & Casualty Operations. “Wawanesa has been insuring families, farms and businesses in Western Canada for 125 years and we know all too well the increasing toll of climate change and extreme weather on Canadians.”

“Canadians know communities in B.C. are suffering,” added Jardine. “That’s why, in addition to providing emergency funds directly, we’ll match donations, dollar for dollar, from insurance brokers, our employees and the public.”

Donations can be made on website set up by Wawanesa, here: https://wawanesa.benevity.org/community

These emergency funds come as part of the $4.2 million Wawanesa committed to supporting hundreds of community organizations across Canada and the United States in 2021. Wawanesa is also an active member of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction and supports insurance industry initiatives that raise awareness of extreme weather, climate change, and the need to make communities more resilient.

About Wawanesa

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with $4.2 billion in annual revenue and assets of $11.3 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com

Story continues

CONTACT: Brad Hartle The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company media@wawanesa.com



