Do Wawa Convenience Stores Take SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

helen89 / Getty Images

Wawa convenience stores are a common site along the East Coast, with more than 850 locations dotting the landscape from New Jersey to Florida. These places of business offer a large selection of fresh and packaged foods — ranging from hoagies and breakfast sandwiches to soups and snacks — most of which you can buy using your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card.

See: Which Grocery Stores Accept SNAP EBT for Online Orders?

Find: Does Jewel-Osco Take SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

Wawa is one of the chains that accepts EBT cards for food purchases, according to First Quarter Finance. SNAP is a federal program for families who need financial assistance to buy food. Eligible consumers used to pay with food stamps but today use reloadable EBT debit cards.

Although SNAP is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program itself is managed at the state level. Different states have different rules, so check the appropriate agency in your state to learn how the program works, and when your EBT card is to be reloaded.

Wawa has locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. To find out if your local Wawa accepts EBT cards for both packaged and prepared foods, check the USDA’s SNAP retailer locator or contact Wawa directly.

According to the USDA, you can use your EBT card to buy most food products, including the following:

Fruits and vegetables.

Meat, poultry and fish.

Dairy products.

Breads and cereals.

Other foods such as snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages.

Seeds and plants that produce food to eat.

Learn: Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Explore: Why Doesn’t Every Grocery Store Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

Among the items you can’t buy with the EBT card: alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Do Wawa Convenience Stores Take SNAP EBT Food Stamps?