Man was waving a machete at three people, Florida cops say. Then he took off in a car

A scary situation went down out in the streets of Pensacola, Florida over the weekend.

According to a new release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Saturday evening about a man “threatening” three people with a machete at Mobile Highway and Lynch Street.

By the time they arrived, the 50 year old individual, later identified as Everett Norman, had already fled.

The Facebook post says the vehicle, a black Chevy Tahoe, was reportedly spotted a short time later nearby. The suspect was in the car, “waving” the large knife at deputies.

A felony traffic stop was conducted and Norman taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault.

During the investigation, it was additionally revealed the vehicle Norman was driving belonged to someone that had an active domestic violation injunction against him. Authorities then tagged on an extra charge of violation of a DV.

Pictures on social media show the destruction the machete caused to the Tahoe’s front light colored seats, which appear to be entirely ripped up and slashed.

The suspect is being held on $15,100 bond, as per court records.