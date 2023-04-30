Waves of purple: Sacramento Kings fans ready for historic Game 7 as downtown comes alive

Thousands of Kings fans packed into Sacramento’s Downtown Commons donning purple, aggressively shaking their cowbells and ready to cheer on their team all afternoon. This is only the third Game 7 in the team’s history and only the second the city has hosted since the team moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Diego Mlakar, 18, rocked a purple suit and a gray Keegan Murray jersey on his way to Section 916, the outside fan section. Mlakar, a Sacramento native, also wore the suit to prom last week at River City High School.

For Mlakar, the Kings success this season has been a nice change of pace compared to the past 16 years of no playoffs.

“It’s amazing to be able to come to a game and expect, not even expect ... to hope that they’re going to win,” Mlakar said.

A fan waves a “light the beam” sign as the crowd waits to enter Golden 1 Center for Game 7 of the first-round NBA playoff series between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Nearly two hours before the game started, fans were already in full form. “Light the beam” chants could be heard two blocks away from the arena and Downtown Commons. And hundreds of people sang along to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers as they waited to enter both the stadium and Section 916.

“It’s going to be a great game,” said Pablo Dirksen, a Kings fan watching the game at Clubhouse 56 in downtown. “Fight to the end.”

Dirksen was watching the game beside his partner Christine Benson, who was cheering for the Warriors.

Opposing fan allegiances among family and friends was a common theme on Sunday.

Outside the arena, Ajani Jackson, 43, and his 11-year old son both a Warriors jerseys. They were there for a particularly intense father-son day. Jackson’s son has been cheering on Golden State since he was 2-years-old, yelling “Stephen Curry” at the TV.

Jackson said the family would be fine with either team winning the final game.

Mike Steeze waves a “Sacramento versus everybody” flag he created with his daughter Adelle, 6, behind him, before Game 7 of the first-round NBA playoff series at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Back down the street at Clubhouse 56, fans were fully committed to their Sacramento allegiance.

“I feel good, we are winning and going to the next round,” said Kevin Gill, while wearing a De’Aaron Fox jersey.

Charlotte Wells, 74, could hardly contain her enthusiasm about the game.

“When it comes to playoff basketball it’s really very exciting,” Wells said. “And when the Kings haven’t done it in 16 years that’s very exciting.”