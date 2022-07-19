Waves Crash Over Beachside Wedding in Hawaii as Guests Run in Shocking Video — But 'The Show Still Went On'

When newlyweds Riley and Dillon Murphy tied the knot in Hawaii over the weekend, they didn't expect a tropical storm to crash the party in the way that it did.

In an interview with local TV station KHON, the couple said they were prepared for Tropical Storm Darby, a cyclone that approached Hawaii on Saturday, to bring some rain during their outdoor celebration.

But they weren't ready for the large waves caused by the storm's powerful winds.

Footage from the couple's wedding showed the moment a series of large waves slammed into their party at Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona, which sent dozens of their guests running to safety.

"We were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up," Dillon told the news station of the waves.

"And luckily, there was no food in any of the containers, the cake luckily made it," he recalled, adding that no one was injured during the incident.

Despite the surprise waves knocking over tables and chairs, Riley and Dillon said their big day was made more interesting thanks to the storm.

"We did end up getting some good pictures with like waves splashing up, and the ceremony was beautiful," Dillon told KHON.

Riley added: "We didn't have our dance floor, but nobody seemed to mind — at the end of the night we were all like dancing in the mud and it was amazing. The show still went on and it was, it was a really, really fun night."

Riley told KHON that she and Dillon are viewing the incident through the analogy that "life and storms hit."

Also, the waves reminded them of an important lesson: "It's so important to come together and to have all of our family and loved ones there," Riley said. "It made it very special."

Dillon added: "I would say the sense of unity from that happening, if anything, it brought our families immediately together."