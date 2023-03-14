Wave of the future? What you can expect riding on Cary’s new driverless shuttle

I have always been a little weary of driverless cars.

There is something unsettling about the idea of our cars driving for us that feels too much like a science-fiction horror movie to me.

And even though I’m a millennial, I am actually still getting used to commanding my Amazon Echo to turn off my lights or turn on my TV. Once, my device told me “Good night” before I even said anything. I have gotten a new one since then.

However, I felt reassured about self-driving vehicles after riding CASSI, the first electric autonomous shuttle in Cary’s Bond Park.

The shuttle is part of a pilot program being tested at the park to see what it can do in a real-world setting, and whether it could possibly become a permanent option for residents in the future.

Judging from the pictures, you can’t really tell how big the shuttle is nor how cute it looks.

After taking a spin, here’s what I thought about the experience.

While CASSI doesn’t have a driver, or steering wheel, there is a trained attendant on the shuttle that can take manual control of the shuttle when needed. They also assist passengers with wheelchairs or other mobility devices.

What you can expect on a ride with CASSI

Catching the ride was pretty simple. The ride is free, and the entire route takes about 15 to 20 minutes.

I parked my car at the Bond Park Community Center, one of CASSI’s stops on its route, and waited about 5 minutes for the shuttle to arrive at the designated stop. My colleague, Laura Brache, joined me for the ride.

When CASSI arrived, there were about nine people already inside. The shuttle seats up to 10 people and can fit two wheelchairs.

On board, I met Jack Goggins, Olivia Wong, their 4-year-old grandson, Russell, and their dog, Brewster. They were headed to the playground across from the Kiwanis Shelter. It was their first time riding CASSI, too.

Goggins said they wanted to try CASSI after seeing The News & Observer’s story about it and “wanted to check this out.”

The shuttle stops at four main sites at Bond Park, which spans about 310 acres in Cary, starting at the Sertoma Kiwanis Shelter. The shuttle then goes to

the Bond Park Boathouse

the Bond Park Community center

the Bond Park Senior Center

Story continues

All the stops, except for the senior center, have ramps available for passengers who might have a wheelchair, strollers or other mobility devices.

The seats, much like the ones on trains and buses, are pretty close together, so there isn’t much arm room but you can stretch your legs when able. There are seat belts for everyone and Q’Straints on board to secure wheelchairs to the floor.

Although the park has an 18 mph speed limit, CASSI can only drive up to 12 mph (12.3 mph to be exact).

It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete the entire route. The ride was smooth and serene as the big windows allow you to see all the nature and sites in Bond Park.

So how does it know to stop?

While there is no driver, there is always a trained attendant on board to manually control the shuttle and help passengers get on.

Our attendant on Thursday was Raleigh native Jaishon Spencer. He is employed with Beep, the company that created CASSI and has autonomous shuttles at Yellowstone National Park, the Mayo Clinic in Florida, and in the City of Peoria, Arizona.

Autonomous vehicles operate on different levels, which are set by the Society of Automotive Engineers. The classifications range from levels zero to five. Cars operating on levels zero to two require a driver.

Spencer told me that CASSI in Cary is operating on a Level 3 standard of operation, which requires conditions or an attendant present to help operate it. The goal is for the shuttle to get to Level 5, which would allow it to completely operate on its own without human interaction. Tesla vehicles, for example, operate on Level 4 autonomy because they have a steering wheel but some vehicles at that level don’t need one.

For traffic and other safety measures, CASSI has a screen that shows what cars are next to it and if people are walking or running around it. It also can sense when it’s about to run over something.

CASSI can stop itself but only moves when the attendant gives it the green light that it’s safe. Passengers are instructed to sit down while riding the shuttle, and an adult must accompany kids under 16 years old.

If there are emergencies on CASSI, the attendant is able to help. Cameras and speakers are also available inside.

Interested yet?

Whether you are coming to Bond Park to fish, exercise, or enjoy time with family, CASSI is a nice option to help you get around without moving your car too much.

CASSI runs on a non-stop schedule from 10 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The last day for the CASSI pilot program is June 2, and then it will head to UNC Charlotte, my alma mater (all the cool stuff happens after you graduate).

After you ride the shuttle, the Town of Cary has a survey for passengers to fill out and add comments or suggestions. To access it, scan the QR code posted on the signs at the bus stops.

More information about CASSI and the pilot program can be found on at carync.gov or at ncdot.gov.