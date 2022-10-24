Wave Energy Converter Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Need for Renewable Power Generation to Drive Growth
Global Wave Energy Converter Market
Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wave Energy Converter Market by Technology (Oscillating Water Column, Oscillating Body Converter (Point Absorber, Attenuator, Oscillating Wave Surge, Submerged Pressure Differential), Overtopping Device), Location, Application, Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wave energy converter market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 20 million in 2022 to USD 28 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include rising demand for energy production through renewable sources accompanied by increasing investments in the renewables sector.
The power generation segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030
The wave energy converter market, by application, is bifurcated into power generation, desalination and environmental protection. The power generation segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the rising demand from various end-use industries due to rapid industrialization.
The offshore segment, by location, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030
The wave energy converter market by location is segmented into shoreline, nearshore and offshore. The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, followed by the nearshore segment. The high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing number of installations for the purpose of R&D across various countries.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Electricity Demand from Coastal Communities
Abundant Untapped Wave Energy Sources
Restraints
Insufficient Infrastructure and Environmental Challenges
Opportunities
Increasing R&D Investments and Technological Development
Challenges
High Capital Investment
Uncertainty About Environmental Regulations and Licensing Procedures
Hesitation Among Wave Energy Converter Developers to Collaborate for Technology/ Information Sharing
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Wave Energy Converter Market, by Technology
7 Wave Energy Converter Market, by Location
8 Wave Energy Converter Market, by Application
9 Wave Energy Converter Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Aw-Energy Oy
Amog Consulting
Aws Ocean Energy
Arrecife Energy Systems
Accumulated Ocean Energy
Aquanet Power
Applied Technologies Company
Able Technologies, L.L.C.
Bombora Wave Power
Corpower Ocean
Calwave Power Technologies
Carnegie Clean Energy
Checkmate Seaenergy Ltd.
Eco Wave Power
Exowave
Hann-Ocean Energy
Ingine Inc.
Limerick Wave
Leancon Wave Energy
Marine Power Systems
Mocean Energy
Nemos GmbH
Ocean Power Technologies
Oceanenergy
Oscilla Power
Oneka Technologies
Resolute Energy
Sinn Power
Sener Group
Wello Oy
Wave Swell
Weptos A/S
Witt Energy
Wave Dragon Aps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dwa04
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900