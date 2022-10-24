Wave Energy Converter Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Need for Renewable Power Generation to Drive Growth

Company Logo

Global Wave Energy Converter Market

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wave Energy Converter Market by Technology (Oscillating Water Column, Oscillating Body Converter (Point Absorber, Attenuator, Oscillating Wave Surge, Submerged Pressure Differential), Overtopping Device), Location, Application, Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The wave energy converter market is expected to grow from an estimated in USD 20 million in 2022 to USD 28 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include rising demand for energy production through renewable sources accompanied by increasing investments in the renewables sector.

The power generation segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030

The wave energy converter market, by application, is bifurcated into power generation, desalination and environmental protection. The power generation segment is expected to dominate in terms of market share and CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the rising demand from various end-use industries due to rapid industrialization.

The offshore segment, by location, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2030

The wave energy converter market by location is segmented into shoreline, nearshore and offshore. The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, followed by the nearshore segment. The high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing number of installations for the purpose of R&D across various countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Electricity Demand from Coastal Communities

Abundant Untapped Wave Energy Sources

Restraints

Insufficient Infrastructure and Environmental Challenges

Opportunities

Increasing R&D Investments and Technological Development

Challenges

High Capital Investment

Uncertainty About Environmental Regulations and Licensing Procedures

Hesitation Among Wave Energy Converter Developers to Collaborate for Technology/ Information Sharing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Wave Energy Converter Market, by Technology

7 Wave Energy Converter Market, by Location

8 Wave Energy Converter Market, by Application

9 Wave Energy Converter Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aw-Energy Oy

Amog Consulting

Aws Ocean Energy

Arrecife Energy Systems

Accumulated Ocean Energy

Aquanet Power

Applied Technologies Company

Able Technologies, L.L.C.

Bombora Wave Power

Corpower Ocean

Calwave Power Technologies

Carnegie Clean Energy

Checkmate Seaenergy Ltd.

Eco Wave Power

Exowave

Hann-Ocean Energy

Ingine Inc.

Limerick Wave

Leancon Wave Energy

Marine Power Systems

Mocean Energy

Nemos GmbH

Ocean Power Technologies

Oceanenergy

Oscilla Power

Oneka Technologies

Resolute Energy

Sinn Power

Sener Group

Wello Oy

Wave Swell

Weptos A/S

Witt Energy

Wave Dragon Aps

