New Wave Creatives 2020: the British Fashion Council’s 50 hottest trailblazing talents

BFC New Wave Creatives (British Fashion Council)

The British Fashion Council has unveiled its 2020 NEW WAVE: Creatives, a list of the 50 most innovative and inspiring young fashion creatives from around the world.

Designed to celebrate home-grown and international talent, the list is a database of the movers and shakers in the global fashion industry, and highlights the fundamental role of London creatives on the world stage.

Voted on by last year’s New Wave recipients, with the final 50 eventually decided by a steering committee featuring some of the fashion industry’s most respected voices, the final list (available here) features talents from a breadth of disciplines, from artists, activists, casting agents, commentators, florists, hair and makeup artists, image makers and nail artists to set designers, stylists and writers.

Names like illustrator Angelica Hicks, disability advocate Sinead Burke, stylist Monikh Dale, Gal Dem magazine founder Liv Little and photographer Pascal Gambarte have all made the list.

These highly influential, hyper-connected shining stars of the fashion industry will be celebrated as part of The Fashion Awards film, which will premiere on Thursday 3rd December 2020, the night the British Fashion Awards would have taken place.

Each year the awards event raises money for the BFC Foundation, an organisation that focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry and supporting the future pipeline of creative talent.

With no physical event this year, the British Fashion Awards is set to be very different, but red carpet or not, young creative talent can be celebrated nonetheless.

Find the full list of 2020’s New Wave: Creatives here.