‘Wave of bankruptcies’ threatens Europe as interest rates bite

OECD says the European Central Bank started tackling inflation ‘belatedly’ - Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

A “wave of bankruptcies” threatens the eurozone economy as companies used to ultra-low borrowing costs are hit by rising interest rates, the OECD has warned.

More companies are already failing because of high levels of debt and the withdrawal of pandemic-era support, with businesses in Spain proving particularly vulnerable.

“In some countries, both households and firms are highly indebted and thus vulnerable to increases in financing costs. High levels of non-financial corporations’ debt threaten a wave of bankruptcies,” said the OECD in its latest economic survey of the eurozone.

“The largest increase in bankruptcies was in services sectors, such as accommodation and transportation, partly reflecting withdrawal of the pandemic support.”

At the same time as businesses are squeezed, indebted households are also at risk, with the OECD urging careful monitoring of the housing market.

The economists predict growth of 0.9pc this year and 1.5pc next year, suggesting a slowdown rather than a deep recession.

But they said this is very unusual, as raising interest rates to crush inflation will typically provoke a recession or at least a very serious slump.

“Looking at the historical record, there seems to be no post-1950 precedent for a sizeable disinflation induced by the central bank in the US, Canada, Germany or the UK that does not entail substantial economic sacrifice or a recession,” the OECD said.

“The decrease in inflation seems unlikely without a corresponding increase in the unemployment rate in the short run.”

But the economists stressed it is vital to get inflation under control despite the risks to growth, particularly as the European Central Bank only started tackling living costs “belatedly”.

“Monetary policy needs to remain restrictive until underlying inflationary pressures are lowered durably,” the OECD said. The ECB has raised its headline deposit rate to 3.75pc from minus 0.5pc since July 2022.

The analysts also said governments need to rein in borrowing and cut back energy support spending to avoid creating extra inflationary pressures.

Story continues

“Fiscal policy must become sufficiently restrictive,” the report said.

“Measures to mitigate the energy crisis have further increased public debt and must become more targeted and eventually withdrawn even if energy prices do not decrease further.”

Higher interest rates are already biting.

The eurozone’s construction industry contracted in August for the 16th month in a row, according to the S&P Global purchasing managers’ index, a survey of businesses.

The slump deepened with activity falling at its fastest so far this year, with housebuilding falling particularly sharply.

Coming after dire readings for the manufacturing and services industry, economist Andrzej Szczepaniak at Nomura said “Europe is heading over the recession precipice”.

“The PMI composite output indices for both the eurozone and the UK are now firmly in contraction territory, suggesting GDP growth is likely to be negative in both jurisdictions in the third quarter,” he said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.