'I saw pure unrepentant evil': Waukesha parade attack victims share lasting pain at sentencing hearing

Jim Riccioli and Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
WAUKESHA, Wisc. - After a lengthy trial, those whose lives were shattered when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year were able to tell their stories as part of his two-day sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, of Milwaukee was convicted on Oct. 26 of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving through the 2021 Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha. Those who lost loved ones and suffered injuries in the attack read impact statements on day one of Brooks' sentencing hearing.

About 40 victims will offer statements before Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences Brooks on Wednesday.

Brooks, again wearing the surgical mask he donned for most of his weekslong trial, showed muted emotion as the statements were presented. At times he chuckled, bowed his head, or read a Bible that he brought to court.

'Don't know when the nightmares will go away'

Sheri Sparks went to the Waukesha Christmas Parade to watch her sons, Tucker and Jackson Sparks, march with their baseball team. Brooks' vehicle hit both of her sons, and Jackson lost his life after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

"Do you have any idea how gut-wrenching it is to explain to your 12-year-old son that his little brother isn’t going to make it?" Sparks said in her impact statement. Jackson was "violently ripped from their lives," she added.

Her surviving son still suffers from survivors' guilt, PTSD, anxiety and headaches from his head injury, she said. "Being the protective big brother, he blames himself," Sparks added.

Most impact statements revealed that victims' healing journeys are far from over, as they struggle with recurring nightmares, flashbacks and lasting injuries.

"After almost one year, some days still feel like Nov. 21 (2021) was yesterday," said Jessica Gonzalez, whose son marched in the parade with his baseball team. She was able to locate her son in the wreckage, but her family is still recovering from the tragedy.

"That should be the end of the story, right? We’re fine, right?" Gonzalez said. "We’re not."

Sasha Catalan-Castillo was struck by the SUV as she walked with the Waukesha South High School marching band. The way she displays emotion has changed, she said. Especially now, as the holiday season approaches, sometimes she is afraid to leave her house.

"I still struggle to this day," Catalan-Castillo said. "I keep moving forward, but I don’t know when the nightmares will go away."

'I saw pure unrepentant evil from you'

Brooks' vehicle struck Tyler Pudleiner as the high school student played in the Waukesha South marching band. He suffered from injuries that hospitalized him for six days.

Sometimes, he admitted in his statement, he felt angry that Dorow could not do more to silence Brooks' interruptions during the trial, which often derailed or delayed the proceedings. He apologized and took the time to directly thank her for her "decorum and utmost respect" throughout the trial.

"You’ve truly become like a mother and a true hero this community, and for that, we appreciate you, Judge Dorow," he said.

Brooks rolled his eyes a couple times as Pudleiner read his statement.

Brooks is facing a minimum of six life sentences and up to hundreds of additional years behind bars for his crimes. Dorow is scheduled to hand down the sentence 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Tyler Pudleiner, who was struck and injured by Brooks' SUV, reads a victim statement as his mother, Katti Pudleiner, stands by his side during Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
Tyler Pudleiner, who was struck and injured by Brooks' SUV, reads a victim statement as his mother, Katti Pudleiner, stands by his side during Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

Chris Owen, one of Leanna Owen's grandsons, spoke about quaint memories that have now turned to pain as a result of her death.

“All of that has been ripped away,” Owen said. "Now my dad has nightmares of her body flying."

"But Darrell Brooks conscience is clear. And I believe him. That’s the one truth he told," he said, his voice building in anger as he recalled seeing Brooks smile as he looked back out of the window of his SUV. "I saw pure unrepentant evil from you that day."

Michael Carlson, the brother of fatality victim Tamara Durand, focused on both Brooks' actions and his courtroom sovereign citizen strategy, in which he repeatedly refused to identify by his own name and challenged the court's jurisdiction over him.

"Mr. Brooks, I want you to take no comfort here in this cartoon world you have created," Carlson said.

At the conclusion of Carlson's comments, Brooks tried to object, challenging whether Dorow was biased for having worked with Carlson's father in the past, a point raised earlier in the trial and dismissed. It resulted in an argument with Dorow and Brooks' temporary removal from the courtroom.

"It is a blatant attempt to be disruptive," Dorow said, suggesting Brooks was trying to shift the focus away from the victim's statements. "This is a very emotional day for everyone."

Marshall Sorenson, who identified himself as the son of "murdered mother" Virginia Sorenson, recalled being told about how his mother died at the parade and how he has struggled to live with that fact.

"My daughters were cheated out of it because of the acts (of Brooks). My family will never get the chance to hug my mother one last time because of your actions, Mr. Brooks," Sorenson said, asking the judge to affirm the mandatory life sentences.

Hearing abruptly cut short after anonymous threat

Sean Sorenson, Virginia's oldest son, criticized Brooks' mother, Dawn Woods, for bailing him out of jail in Milwaukee on an assault charge involving his ex-girlfriend, and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, for his office's role in Brooks' release last November.

Dorow plans to resume the sentencing hearing at noon Wednesday, saying she expects three people, including Brooks’ mother, to speak on his behalf. Brooks also plans to make a statement before he is sentenced.

Brooks chose to represent himself during his monthlong trial, which was punctuated by his erratic outbursts. He refused to answer to his own name, frequently interrupted Dorow and often refused to stop talking. The judge often had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could participate via video but she could mute his microphone.

Brooks was handcuffed Tuesday as he sat at the defense table in orange jail garb orange and a surgical mask. At times he shook his head or looked down with his hands clasped.

He was briefly removed from the courtroom after asking the judge if he could respond to one of the victim's statements. The judge denied the request and Brooks started talking over her. When Dorow warned him he was on the verge of being removed he responded: “Come with it.”

After interrupting Opper’s statement, Brooks apologized to the judge for disrespecting the court. Dorow replied: “I think the apology needs to be made to the victims, sir.”

Tuesday's impact statements were abruptly cut short and the courtroom was cleared when an anonymous threat toward the courthouse was called into the Waukesha County Communication Center.

Authorities later deemed the courthouse safe enough for statements to resume. Security at the courthouse was increased.

