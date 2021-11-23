Waukesha Christmas Parade: Who were the victims?

A candlelit vigil for the victims of the parade incident in Waukesha

Officials have released the names of five people who died when a speeding vehicle drove into a Christmas parade in the town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Police are seeking to charge the driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old Darrell Edward Brooks Jr, with five counts of intentional homicide.

The victims were between the ages of 52 and 81. Nearly 50 other people - including a Catholic priest and schoolchildren - were injured and dozens remain in local hospitals.

Here's what we know about those who died.

Jane Kulich, 52

Ms Kulich reportedly worked at Citizens Bank, which in a statement quoted by local media confirmed that "one of our team members who was walking with the parade float was struck and passed away as a result of her injuries".

On her LinkedIn page, Ms Kulich described herself as a "very hard worker" who enjoyed helping others.

A GoFundMe page set up to pay for funeral costs described her as "a loving, beautiful and charismatic mother, grandmother and friend to so many".

In a Facebook post, her daughter Taylor Smith reportedly wrote: "My mom was killed last night. We are told she didn't suffer."

Tamara Durand, 52

According to the Wisconsin-based Daily Citizen, Ms Durand was a former school teacher in the town of Beaver Dam. Her LinkedIn page says she was a chaplain at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

The Citizen reports that Ms Durand was participating in the parade as a first-time member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, which was founded in 1984. The group meets once a week to practise for about 25 parades each year.

In 2009, Ms Durand made headlines after rescuing a man from drowning in the Wisconsin River.

Her husband, Dave Durand, who was not at the parade, told the New York Times that he identified his wife's body in the morgue.

"She was vibrant, energetic," the entrepreneur told the newspaper. "Everyone knew her. She was that kind of person that captured your attention as soon as she walked into the room."

Virginia Sorenson, 79

A registered nurse who worked part-time handling medical records, Mrs Sorenson was a longtime member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Her husband of 56 years, Dave Sorenson, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she liked "everything" about the group.

"She liked the instructing. She liked the dancing and the camaraderie of the women," he said. "She liked to perform."

Mr Sorenson told the newspaper that his wife had offered to help the group carry a banner down the street when the incident took place.

Little has emerged so far about the two other victims - Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and LeAnna Owen, 71.

There were conflicting reports over whether Ms Owen was a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

In a statement, the group said it was "devastated" by the death and injury of its members in Waukesha.

"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness," the statement said.