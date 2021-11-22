Waukesha: Car ploughs into Wisconsin parade

Officers said they had identified a person of interest, without giving details

More than 20 people were injured after a car ploughed into a parade in Wisconsin, police have said.

Footage posted on social media shows a red sports utility vehicle driving through a Christmas parade in the town of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee at around 17:00 local time (23:00 GMT).

Onlookers screamed as people were knocked to the ground by the car.

Police chief Dan Thompson told reporters they had recovered a suspect vehicle.

He added that they had identified a person of interest but gave no further details. The scene is now safe, he said.

"Tonight was a traumatic situation for the City of Waukesha," Mayor Shawn Reilly reportedly told a press conference.

Local resident Angelito Tenorio told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper he had just finished marching in the parade when the incident occurred.

"We saw an SUV... just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle," he said.