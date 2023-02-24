Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shareholders have earned a 19% CAGR over the last five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) share price has soared 133% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In more good news, the share price has risen 13% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Watts Water Technologies achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 29% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 18% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Watts Water Technologies has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Watts Water Technologies' TSR for the last 5 years was 143%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Watts Water Technologies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 19% per year, is even more impressive. If you would like to research Watts Water Technologies in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

