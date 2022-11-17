Wattpad Webtoon Studios Taps Jason Goldberg, Danni Xin for Film and TV Expansion (Exclusive)

Wattpad Webtoon Studios has hired Jason Goldberg and Danni Xin as the global entertainment and publishing giant looks to expand its film and television divisions.

Goldberg will report to Head of Global Film Lindsey Weems Ramey and support all aspects of development and production across the studio’s North American film business. He will join the team behind the recently announced feature film adaptation of Gina Musa’s “Boot Camp,” starring Drew Ray Tanner, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Ennis Esmer and Rachel Boudwin.

Xin will report to Head of Global Television Sera Tabb while helping manage the studio’s growing slate of series adaptations from Webtoon digital comics and Wattpad webnovels.

“Our studio is creating content from some of the biggest storytellers on the planet, and I’m proud to say that our development teams are some of the most ambitious and creative executives in the business right now,” said Weems Ramey of Goldberg’s hire in a statement. “Jason is a key addition to our growing North American film division, and I couldn’t be more excited to utilize his talents for those films.”

Tabb spoke of Xin’s experience as being “instrumental” to the company’s continued development. “As we head into 2023, we’re growing our television business like never before. Danni’s expertise and insights will be instrumental as we continue to develop a world-class slate that brings together massive global fandoms, data-backed insights, and some of the biggest names in comics and webnovels.

Goldberg most recently served as Gunpowder & Sky’s vice president of scripted film and TV, supervising the production and distribution company’s scripted development and managing its deal with Paramount. He has also held executive roles at MTV Studios and VH1, as well as positions at HBO and Lee Daniels Entertainment.

Xin previously worked in Topic Studios’ original series development division and was a creative executive fellow with Film Independent’s Project Involve diversity and mentoring program for 2022.

Wattpad Webtoon Studios, which has more than 100 projects in development, leverages stories and insights from Webtoon and Wattpad’s combined audience of more than 179 million people.

The studio has worked with major entertainment and publishing players including Netflix, Sony Pictures Television, Crunchyroll, The Jim Henson Company, Vertigo Entertainment, Constanin Film and Penguin Randomhouse.

