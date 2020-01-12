Watson's 20 helps No. 17 Maryland women top No. 24 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Blair Watson hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and No. 17 Maryland used a strong start to defeat No. 24 Michigan for the second time in 15 days, rolling to a 77-49 win on Sunday.

Ashley Owusu added 18 points and Diamond Miller scored 15 for the Terrapins (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten Conference), who beat the visiting Wolverines (11-5, 2-3) 70-55 on Dec. 28. The freshmen reserves helped the Maryland bench outscore Michigan's bench 35-11.

Miller had two fastbreak layups to cap an 8-0 run and Maryland was up for good at 12-4. It was 21-12 after one quarter, and with the Terrapins scoring the first nine points of the second quarter, starting and ending with a Watson 3-pointer, it was 30-14.

Maryland turned 14 first-half Michigan turnovers into 10 points and led 37-21.

Naz Hillmon paced Michigan with 15 points and Kayla Robbins scored 11. The Wolverines ended up 2 of 10 from 3-point ranges, shot 34% overall and had 22 turnovers.

Maryland shot better from behind the arc, 10 of 21 (48%), than inside, 19 of 43 (44%).

