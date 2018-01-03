Watson scores 19, Nebraska beats Northwestern 70-55

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) -- Glynn Watson Jr. knew he needed to step up after two quiet games and give Nebraska a lift.

This will do.

Watson scored 19 points and Nebraska took control down the stretch to beat Northwestern 70-55 on Tuesday night.

''It's just on me,'' Watson said. ''I've got to get focused.''

Held to a total of three points over the previous two games against UT San Antonio and Delaware State, he sure was locked in for this one. Watson also had six rebounds and six assists.

James Palmer Jr. added 18 points, 15 in the second half, and Isaac Copeland scored 13.

The Cornhuskers (11-5, 2-1 Big Ten) blocked 14 shots, one shy of their record, on the way to their fourth straight win.

Dererk Pardon had 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for Northwestern (10-6, 1-2). But the Wildcats shot just 29 percent from the field (19 of 65) and were 6 of 21 on 3-pointers.

It didn't help that star guard Bryant McIntosh watched from the sideline after exiting Saturday's win over Brown with a left knee injury. He is day to day after an MRI showed no major structural damage.

''If you take our main creator out, we become a team that has to really score off our offense,'' coach Chris Collins said. ''Because that's not a strength of what a lot of our guys do. They're good players, but when you have a guy like Bryant, he can break you down (off the dribble) he can play in pick-and-roll and obviously that's a big element of what we do. But you have to play with what you have. I'm not making excuses. That's part of the game.''

Nebraska coach Tim Miles acknowledged McIntosh's absence allowed his team to take some more chances on defense, to be more disruptive. And they certainly were able to fluster the Wildcats. Then again, Northwestern also missed its share of open shots, particularly on the perimeter.