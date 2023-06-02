Watson Challenge Round 2 update: BV North, Lee’s Summit West grads are tied for 1st

Davis Cooper remains tied for first after the second day of the Watson Challenge, which is underway at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in Kansas City. After that? There’s been a bit of a shakeup atop the leaderboard.

Moving into a tie for first is professional Austin Jarchow, who attended Lee’s Summit West and went on to golf at Central Missouri. Jarchow shot a five-under 67 on Day 2 to reach minus-six for the event.

Cooper, who shot four-under on the first day, posted a Day 2 70 to finish at six-under through two rounds. The duo will tee off at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Cooper, a Blue Valley North grad and rising senior at Kansas, won the event in 2022.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Letzig and Robert Russell are tied for third at five-under through two rounds. Letzig will tee off with the top group, while Russell will pair with Sean Dougherty and Michael Winslow, both four-under for the tournament and tied for fifth, at 9:50 a.m.

Winslow and Russell were tied with Cooper for the lead after Day 1. The 54-hole event will run through Saturday, when an event winner is crowned at a ceremony around 3 p.m.

Here are the scores through two rounds of the event...

The Watson Challenge — Day 2 scores

Friday, in Kansas City; at the Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate

Second round, par 72

(a-amateur; p-professional)