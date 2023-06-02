Watson Challenge Round 2 update: BV North, Lee’s Summit West grads are tied for 1st
Davis Cooper remains tied for first after the second day of the Watson Challenge, which is underway at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in Kansas City. After that? There’s been a bit of a shakeup atop the leaderboard.
Moving into a tie for first is professional Austin Jarchow, who attended Lee’s Summit West and went on to golf at Central Missouri. Jarchow shot a five-under 67 on Day 2 to reach minus-six for the event.
Cooper, who shot four-under on the first day, posted a Day 2 70 to finish at six-under through two rounds. The duo will tee off at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Cooper, a Blue Valley North grad and rising senior at Kansas, won the event in 2022.
Michael Letzig and Robert Russell are tied for third at five-under through two rounds. Letzig will tee off with the top group, while Russell will pair with Sean Dougherty and Michael Winslow, both four-under for the tournament and tied for fifth, at 9:50 a.m.
Winslow and Russell were tied with Cooper for the lead after Day 1. The 54-hole event will run through Saturday, when an event winner is crowned at a ceremony around 3 p.m.
Here are the scores through two rounds of the event...
The Watson Challenge — Day 2 scores
Friday, in Kansas City; at the Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate
Second round, par 72
(a-amateur; p-professional)
Player
R1
R2
Score
Par
R3 tee times
Austin Jarchow (p)
71
67
138
-6
10 a.m.
Davis Cooper (a)
68
70
138
-6
10 a.m.
Michael Letzig (p)
70
69
139
-5
10 a.m.
Robert Russell (p)
68
71
139
-5
9:50 a.m.
Sean Dougherty (p)
70
70
140
-4
9:50 a.m.
Michael Winslow (a)
68
72
140
-4
9:50 a.m.
Ben Pearson (a)
76
65
141
-3
9:40 a.m.
Jackson Foth (p)
73
69
142
-2
9:40 a.m.
Joseph Winslow (p)
71
71
142
-2
9:40 a.m.
Will King (a)
70
72
142
-2
9:30 a.m.
Alex Springer (a)
75
68
143
-1
9:30 a.m.
Julian Taylor (p)
70
73
143
-1
9:30 a.m.
Ty Lasley (a)
74
70
144
E
9:20 a.m.
Andy Spencer (p)
73
71
144
E
9:20 a.m.
Ben Hadden (p)
73
71
144
E
9:20 a.m.
Curtis Yonke (a)
72
73
145
+1
9:10 a.m.
David Jenkins (a)
69
76
145
+1
9:10 a.m.
Ryan Eckroat (p)
76
70
146
+2
9:10 a.m.
Connor Knabe (a)
75
71
146
+2
9 a.m.
Sam Parrott (a)
75
71
146
+2
9 a.m.
Brady Rapp (a)
74
72
146
+2
9 a.m.
Alex Downing (a)
74
73
147
+3
8:50 a.m.
Chance Rinkol (a)
76
73
149
+5
8:50 a.m.
Jared Paul (p)
72
77
149
+5
8:50 a.m.
Joseph Kinney (a)
77
73
150
+6
8:40 a.m.
Zach VanDolah (a)
76
75
151
+7
8:40 a.m.
Julia Misemer (a)
75
76
151
+7
8:40 a.m.
Kevin Ward (p)
75
76
151
+7
8:30 a.m.
Calvin Dillon (a)
72
79
151
+7
8:30 a.m.
Ryan Argotsinger (p)
78
74
152
+8
8:30 a.m.
Ian McCrary (a)
77
75
152
+8
8:20 a.m.
Chris Mabry (p)
75
77
152
+8
8:20 a.m.
Luke Smith (p)
78
75
153
+9
8:20 a.m.
Austin Hardison (p)
77
76
153
+9
8:10 a.m.
Sean Cleary (p)
74
79
153
+9
8:10 a.m.
Tyler Dunn (p)
79
76
155
+11
8:10 a.m.
Jeff Sedorcek (p)
78
77
155
+11
8 a.m.
Connor MacGee (a)
78
78
156
+12
8 a.m.
Bret Burgmeier (p)
77
79
156
+12
8 a.m.
Robert Wilkin (p)
79
78
157
+13
7:50 a.m.
Myles Tarvin (a)
77
80
157
+13
7:50 a.m.
Clay Devers (p)
77
81
158
+14
7:50 a.m.
Liam Coughlin (p)
80
80
160
+16
7:40 a.m.
Jeremy Dear (p)
75
85
160
+16
7:40 a.m.
Brad Volker (p)
80
81
161
+17
7:30 a.m.
Daniel Duffin (a)
80
81
161
+17
7:40 a.m.
Jon Platz (a)
79
83
162
+18
7:30 a.m.
Michael Maki (p)
82
83
165
+21
7:30 a.m.