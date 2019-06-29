Watkins Glen IMSA: Mazda leads wet-but-drying practice

David Malsher
motorsport.com

The Mazda Team Joest driver lapped the 11-turn 3.4-mile course in 1min43.279sec to beat Will Owen’s best in the Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R by 3.459sec. Renger van der Zande was next up in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy followed by the second Mazda steered by Olivier Pla.

Simon Trummer, who suffered an off yesterday, today beat JDC Miller Cadillac teammate Misha Goikhberg to fifth fastest, while Dane Cameron headed up Acura Team Penske’s effort but wasn’t lapping in the drier conditions at the end of th session.

Another team to take it easy in this session was Action Express Racing, whose Cadillacs turned only a total of 11 laps, compared with the 25 of the lead Mazda.

In GT Le Mans, Laurens Vanthoor and Patrick Pilet held sway in the two Porsche 911 RSRs until the dying moments when John Edwards took advantage of the dry track to slot his RLL BMW M8 into second place.

Richard Westbrook was fastest of the Ford GT drivers in fourth, ahead of the two Corvette C7.Rs.

In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth made a late jump to the top in his AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, beating Parker Chase’s impressive effort in the Starworks Motorsport Audi R8 by just under 0.3sec, as open-wheel ace Aaron Telitz put both Lexus cars in the top three.

Christopher Mies was fourth in the Montaplast by Land Audi, while Corey Lewis turned the fastest Lamborghini lap for Paul Miller Racing, and Scott Hargrove was the fastest of the Porsche 911 GT3R runners.

Qualifying starts at 11.35am local (Eastern) time.

1

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard

United States
United States
Germany
Germany

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'43.279

118.514

2

United States
United States

Will Owen
Rene Binder

Austria
Austria

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'46.738

3.459

3.459

114.673

3

Netherlands
Netherlands

Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor

United States
United States

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'46.909

3.630

0.171

114.490

4

United States
United States

Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
France
France

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'47.126

3.847

0.217

114.258

5

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
Chris Miller

South Africa
South Africa
United States
United States

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'47.815

4.536

0.689

113.528

6

Canada
Canada

Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Juan Piedrahita

France
France
Colombia
Colombia

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'48.421

5.142

0.606

112.893

7

Colombia
Colombia

Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron

United States
United States

DPi

Acura DPi

1'49.506

6.227

1.085

111.775

8

Portugal
Portugal

Joao Barbosa
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Portugal
Portugal

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'50.870

7.591

1.364

110.400

9

United States
United States

Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves

Brazil
Brazil

DPi

Acura DPi

1'52.290

9.011

1.420

109.003

10

New Zealand
New Zealand

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

Belgium
Belgium

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'54.280

11.001

1.990

107.105

11

Finland
Finland

Jesse Krohn
John Edwards

United States
United States

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'54.842

11.563

0.562

106.581

12

France
France

Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'54.915

11.636

0.073

106.514

13

Australia
Australia

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTLM

Ford GT

1'55.024

11.745

0.109

106.413

14

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

United States
United States

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'55.184

11.905

0.160

106.265

15

Denmark
Denmark

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

Spain
Spain

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'55.362

12.083

0.178

106.101

16

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi

United States
United States

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'55.431

12.152

0.069

106.037

17

United States
United States

Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
Philipp Frommenwiler

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Switzerland
Switzerland

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'57.445

14.166

2.014

104.219

18

United States
United States

Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel
Mike Skeen

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'57.719

14.440

0.274

103.976

19

United States
United States

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

Germany
Germany

GTLM

Ford GT

1'57.895

14.616

0.176

103.821

20

United States
United States

Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Aaron Telitz

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'57.990

14.711

0.095

103.738

21

Germany
Germany

Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
Daniel Morad

Switzerland
Switzerland
Canada
Canada

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'58.729

15.450

0.739

103.092

22

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
Pipo Derani

United States
United States
Brazil
Brazil

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'58.943

15.664

0.214

102.906

23

United States
United States

Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
Corey Lewis

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'59.002

15.723

0.059

102.855

24

Canada
Canada

Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern

Canada
Canada

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'59.107

15.828

0.105

102.765

25

United States
United States

Marc Miller
Marco Seefried
Dirk Werner

Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'59.360

16.081

0.253

102.547

26

Germany
Germany

Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
Justin Marks

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

2'00.428

17.149

1.068

101.637

27

United States
United States

Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long
Nicholas Boulle

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

2'01.044

17.765

0.616

101.120

28

United States
United States

John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'04.010

20.731

2.966

98.702

29

United States
United States

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

2'04.020

20.741

0.010

98.694

30

United States
United States

Brandon Gdovic
Don Yount
Jacob Eidson

United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

2'05.957

22.678

1.937

97.176

31

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
Ana Beatriz

Denmark
Denmark
Brazil
Brazil

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

2'05.973

22.694

0.016

97.164

32

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal

Finland
Finland

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

2'06.106

22.827

0.133

97.061

33

United States
United States

Andrew Davis
Alex Riberas
Will Hardeman

Spain
Spain
United States
United States

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

0.000

34

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga

Netherlands
Netherlands
Brazil
Brazil

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

0.000

35

Canada
Canada

Cameron Cassels
Andrew Evans
Kyle Masson

United States
United States

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

0.000

36

United States
United States

Matt McMurry
Gabriel Aubry
Eric Lux

France
France

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

0.000

37

United States
United States

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
Romain Dumas

United States
United States
France
France

DPi

Nissan DPi

0.000

View full results

