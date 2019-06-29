Watkins Glen IMSA: Mazda leads wet-but-drying practice
The Mazda Team Joest driver lapped the 11-turn 3.4-mile course in 1min43.279sec to beat Will Owen’s best in the Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R by 3.459sec. Renger van der Zande was next up in the Wayne Taylor Racing Caddy followed by the second Mazda steered by Olivier Pla.
Simon Trummer, who suffered an off yesterday, today beat JDC Miller Cadillac teammate Misha Goikhberg to fifth fastest, while Dane Cameron headed up Acura Team Penske’s effort but wasn’t lapping in the drier conditions at the end of th session.
Another team to take it easy in this session was Action Express Racing, whose Cadillacs turned only a total of 11 laps, compared with the 25 of the lead Mazda.
In GT Le Mans, Laurens Vanthoor and Patrick Pilet held sway in the two Porsche 911 RSRs until the dying moments when John Edwards took advantage of the dry track to slot his RLL BMW M8 into second place.
Richard Westbrook was fastest of the Ford GT drivers in fourth, ahead of the two Corvette C7.Rs.
In GT Daytona, Jack Hawksworth made a late jump to the top in his AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F, beating Parker Chase’s impressive effort in the Starworks Motorsport Audi R8 by just under 0.3sec, as open-wheel ace Aaron Telitz put both Lexus cars in the top three.
Christopher Mies was fourth in the Montaplast by Land Audi, while Corey Lewis turned the fastest Lamborghini lap for Paul Miller Racing, and Scott Hargrove was the fastest of the Porsche 911 GT3R runners.
Qualifying starts at 11.35am local (Eastern) time.
1
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'43.279
118.514
2
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'46.738
3.459
3.459
114.673
3
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'46.909
3.630
0.171
114.490
4
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'47.126
3.847
0.217
114.258
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'47.815
4.536
0.689
113.528
6
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'48.421
5.142
0.606
112.893
7
DPi
Acura DPi
1'49.506
6.227
1.085
111.775
8
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'50.870
7.591
1.364
110.400
9
DPi
Acura DPi
1'52.290
9.011
1.420
109.003
10
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'54.280
11.001
1.990
107.105
11
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'54.842
11.563
0.562
106.581
12
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'54.915
11.636
0.073
106.514
13
GTLM
Ford GT
1'55.024
11.745
0.109
106.413
14
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
1'55.184
11.905
0.160
106.265
15
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
1'55.362
12.083
0.178
106.101
16
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'55.431
12.152
0.069
106.037
17
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'57.445
14.166
2.014
104.219
18
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
1'57.719
14.440
0.274
103.976
19
GTLM
Ford GT
1'57.895
14.616
0.176
103.821
20
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'57.990
14.711
0.095
103.738
21
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
1'58.729
15.450
0.739
103.092
22
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'58.943
15.664
0.214
102.906
23
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'59.002
15.723
0.059
102.855
24
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'59.107
15.828
0.105
102.765
25
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'59.360
16.081
0.253
102.547
26
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
2'00.428
17.149
1.068
101.637
27
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
2'01.044
17.765
0.616
101.120
28
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'04.010
20.731
2.966
98.702
29
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
2'04.020
20.741
0.010
98.694
30
Brandon Gdovic
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
2'05.957
22.678
1.937
97.176
31
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
2'05.973
22.694
0.016
97.164
32
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
2'06.106
22.827
0.133
97.061
33
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
0.000
34
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
0.000
35
Cameron Cassels
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
0.000
36
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
0.000
37
DPi
Nissan DPi
0.000