Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron scorches to the top in FP2

David Malsher
motorsport.com

Cameron lapped the 3.4-mile course in 1min30.014sec, over 2.2sec quicker than last year’s pole position time, to beat Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P by 0.828sec.

Cameron’s teammate Helio Castroneves was 0.887sec from the top spot in the #7 Acura, with Renger van der Zande ensuring Wane Taylor Racing was best of the Cadillacs in fourth place.

Last year’s pole-winner Colin Braun was fifth in the CORE autosport Nissan followed by Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda and Pipo Derani in the first of the Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.Rs.

Simon Trummer suffered an off in the #84 Cadillac of JDC-Miller Motorsports which brought out the red flag, but his best time was still within a tenth of teammate Misha Goikhberg.

In GT Le Mans, the Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey Hand were split by Antonio Garcia’s best effort in the #3 Corvette C7.R, while Earl Bamber was fourth in the lead Porsche 911 RSR.

Spencer Pumpelly in the Magnus Racing Lamborghini led GT Daytona with Scott Hargrove second in the Pfaff Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R. Jack Hawksworth put the AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F into third ahead of Mario Farnbacher’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.

Third practice begins at 8am local (Eastern) time tomorrow, with qualifying beginning at 11.35am.

Session results:

1

6

Colombia
Colombia

Juan Pablo Montoya
Dane Cameron

United States
United States

DPi

Acura DPi

1'30.014

2

55

United States
United States

Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell
Olivier Pla

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
France
France

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'30.842

0.828

3

7

United States
United States

Ricky Taylor
Helio Castroneves

Brazil
Brazil

DPi

Acura DPi

1'30.901

0.887

4

10

Netherlands
Netherlands

Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor

United States
United States

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'31.302

1.288

5

54

United States
United States

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
Romain Dumas

United States
United States
France
France

DPi

Nissan DPi

1'31.510

1.496

6

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
Timo Bernhard

United States
United States
Germany
Germany

DPi

Mazda DPi

1'31.533

1.519

7

31

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Nasr
Eric Curran
Pipo Derani

United States
United States
Brazil
Brazil

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'31.896

1.882

8

5

Portugal
Portugal

Joao Barbosa
Mike Conway
Filipe Albuquerque

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Portugal
Portugal

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'31.955

1.941

9

85

Canada
Canada

Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
Juan Piedrahita

France
France
Colombia
Colombia

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'32.906

2.892

10

84

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
Chris Miller

South Africa
South Africa
United States
United States

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'32.975

2.961

11

50

United States
United States

Will Owen
Rene Binder

Austria
Austria

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'33.046

3.032

12

52

United States
United States

Matt McMurry
Gabriel Aubry
Eric Lux

France
France

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

1'34.986

4.972

13

38

Canada
Canada

Cameron Cassels
Andrew Evans
Kyle Masson

United States
United States

LMP2

ORECA LMP2

1'35.749

5.735

14

67

Australia
Australia

Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTLM

Ford GT

1'42.321

12.307

15

3

Denmark
Denmark

Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia

Spain
Spain

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'42.559

12.545

16

66

United States
United States

Joey Hand
Dirk Muller

Germany
Germany

GTLM

Ford GT

1'42.643

12.629

17

912

New Zealand
New Zealand

Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor

Belgium
Belgium

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'42.708

12.694

18

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner

United States
United States

GTLM

Corvette C7.R

1'42.831

12.817

19

911

France
France

Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTLM

Porsche 911 RSR

1'42.954

12.940

20

25

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi

United States
United States

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'43.004

12.990

21

24

Finland
Finland

Jesse Krohn
John Edwards

United States
United States

GTLM

BMW M8 GTE

1'43.006

12.992

22

44

United States
United States

John Potter
Andy Lally
Spencer Pumpelly

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'45.835

15.821

23

9

Canada
Canada

Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
Lars Kern

Canada
Canada

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'45.951

15.937

24

14

United States
United States

Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
Philipp Frommenwiler

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Switzerland
Switzerland

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'46.113

16.099

25

86

Germany
Germany

Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
Justin Marks

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'46.155

16.141

26

540

United States
United States

Marc Miller
Marco Seefried
Dirk Werner

Germany
Germany
Germany
Germany

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'46.176

16.162

27

33

United States
United States

Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
Felipe Fraga

Netherlands
Netherlands
Brazil
Brazil

GTD

Mercedes-AMG GT3

1'46.190

16.176

28

29

Germany
Germany

Christopher Mies
Richard Feller
Daniel Morad

Switzerland
Switzerland
Canada
Canada

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'46.430

16.416

29

48

United States
United States

Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
Corey Lewis

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'46.514

16.500

30

73

United States
United States

Patrick Lindsey
Patrick Long
Nicholas Boulle

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'46.527

16.513

31

12

United States
United States

Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
Aaron Telitz

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'46.675

16.661

32

63

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
Jeff Westphal

Finland
Finland

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

1'46.810

16.796

33

96

United States
United States

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
Dillon Machavern

United States
United States
United States
United States

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

1'46.933

16.919

34

57

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
Ana Beatriz

Denmark
Denmark
Brazil
Brazil

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'47.177

17.163

35

47

United States
United States

Brandon Gdovic
Don Yount
Jacob Eidson

United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'47.694

17.680

36

8

United States
United States

Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel
Mike Skeen

United Kingdom
United Kingdom
United States
United States

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'47.892

17.878

37

19

United States
United States

Andrew Davis
Alex Riberas
Will Hardeman

Spain
Spain
United States
United States

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

View full results

