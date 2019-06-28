Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron scorches to the top in FP2

Cameron lapped the 3.4-mile course in 1min30.014sec, over 2.2sec quicker than last year’s pole position time, to beat Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P by 0.828sec.

Cameron’s teammate Helio Castroneves was 0.887sec from the top spot in the #7 Acura, with Renger van der Zande ensuring Wane Taylor Racing was best of the Cadillacs in fourth place.

Last year’s pole-winner Colin Braun was fifth in the CORE autosport Nissan followed by Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda and Pipo Derani in the first of the Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.Rs.

Simon Trummer suffered an off in the #84 Cadillac of JDC-Miller Motorsports which brought out the red flag, but his best time was still within a tenth of teammate Misha Goikhberg.

In GT Le Mans, the Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey Hand were split by Antonio Garcia’s best effort in the #3 Corvette C7.R, while Earl Bamber was fourth in the lead Porsche 911 RSR.

Spencer Pumpelly in the Magnus Racing Lamborghini led GT Daytona with Scott Hargrove second in the Pfaff Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R. Jack Hawksworth put the AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F into third ahead of Mario Farnbacher’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.

Third practice begins at 8am local (Eastern) time tomorrow, with qualifying beginning at 11.35am.

