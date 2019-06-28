Watkins Glen IMSA: Cameron scorches to the top in FP2
Cameron lapped the 3.4-mile course in 1min30.014sec, over 2.2sec quicker than last year’s pole position time, to beat Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 Mazda RT24-P by 0.828sec.
Cameron’s teammate Helio Castroneves was 0.887sec from the top spot in the #7 Acura, with Renger van der Zande ensuring Wane Taylor Racing was best of the Cadillacs in fourth place.
Last year’s pole-winner Colin Braun was fifth in the CORE autosport Nissan followed by Oliver Jarvis in the second Mazda and Pipo Derani in the first of the Action Express Cadillac DPi-V.Rs.
Simon Trummer suffered an off in the #84 Cadillac of JDC-Miller Motorsports which brought out the red flag, but his best time was still within a tenth of teammate Misha Goikhberg.
In GT Le Mans, the Ford GTs of Richard Westbrook and Joey Hand were split by Antonio Garcia’s best effort in the #3 Corvette C7.R, while Earl Bamber was fourth in the lead Porsche 911 RSR.
Spencer Pumpelly in the Magnus Racing Lamborghini led GT Daytona with Scott Hargrove second in the Pfaff Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R. Jack Hawksworth put the AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F into third ahead of Mario Farnbacher’s Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX.
Third practice begins at 8am local (Eastern) time tomorrow, with qualifying beginning at 11.35am.
Session results:
1
6
DPi
Acura DPi
1'30.014
2
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'30.842
0.828
3
7
DPi
Acura DPi
1'30.901
0.887
4
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'31.302
1.288
5
54
DPi
Nissan DPi
1'31.510
1.496
6
77
DPi
Mazda DPi
1'31.533
1.519
7
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'31.896
1.882
8
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'31.955
1.941
9
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'32.906
2.892
10
84
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'32.975
2.961
11
50
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'33.046
3.032
12
52
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
1'34.986
4.972
13
38
Cameron Cassels
LMP2
ORECA LMP2
1'35.749
5.735
14
67
GTLM
Ford GT
1'42.321
12.307
15
3
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
1'42.559
12.545
16
66
GTLM
Ford GT
1'42.643
12.629
17
912
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'42.708
12.694
18
4
GTLM
Corvette C7.R
1'42.831
12.817
19
911
GTLM
Porsche 911 RSR
1'42.954
12.940
20
25
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'43.004
12.990
21
24
GTLM
BMW M8 GTE
1'43.006
12.992
22
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'45.835
15.821
23
9
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'45.951
15.937
24
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'46.113
16.099
25
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'46.155
16.141
26
540
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'46.176
16.162
27
33
GTD
Mercedes-AMG GT3
1'46.190
16.176
28
29
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
1'46.430
16.416
29
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'46.514
16.500
30
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'46.527
16.513
31
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'46.675
16.661
32
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
1'46.810
16.796
33
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
1'46.933
16.919
34
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'47.177
17.163
35
47
Brandon Gdovic
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'47.694
17.680
36
8
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
1'47.892
17.878
37
19
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3