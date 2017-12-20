Watkins has double-double, Penn State beats Binghamton 80-65

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) -- As he went after his own rebounds during warmups on Tuesday, Josh Reaves took a moment to appreciate the long shots arcing overhead and falling, one after the other, through Penn State's hoop.

Reaves got to appreciate the makes all night.

Penn State (10-3) made 57 percent of its shots on 31-for-54 shooting with 10 3-pointers in its 80-65 win over Binghamton on Tuesday night.

''I knew that my teammates were feeling it,'' Reaves said.

Mike Watkins scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Penn State win its third straight and snap Binghamton's seven-game winning streak.

Lamar Stevens scored 16 points while Reaves, Tony Carr and Shep Garner all chipped in 15 points each for the Nittany Lions, who led for all but 2:49, opened the game with an 8-0 run and led 39-36 at halftime.

''They're built to and they drive it relentlessly into the paint,'' Binghamton coach Tommy Dempsey said. ''We needed (to make them) beat us from 3 and I thought we guarded the line pretty good. They hit some long ones.''

Garner got Penn State started. He went 5 for 7 from 3-point range and began each half with two deep shots.

J.C. Show led Binghamton (8-5) with 13 points while Tyler Stewart notched 12 and Thomas Bruce added 10 for the Bearcats, who led 19-16 in the first half. The Bearcats tried to keep pace from distance and finished 9 for 23 from 3-point range.

Show and Fard Muhammed made six of their squad's 3s and a layup from Bruce cut Penn State's lead to eight with 5:20 to play. But Garner and Reaves sank three straight 3s to put the game out of reach.

''I'm proud of our guys for the second half,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''We made the necessary plays that we needed to in the second half.''

