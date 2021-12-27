Watford vs West Ham: Prediction, TV, live stream, kick-off time, team news, h2h results

(ES Composite)

It is difficult to know what to expect when West Ham make the short trip to face Watford on Tuesday afternoon.

David Moyes’ side suffered a disappointing Boxing Day defeat to Southampton, a result that has left them seven points behind Arsenal in fourth, even if they do have a game in hand over the Gunners.

The Hammers have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions, finishing what has been a superb 2021 in frustrating fashion.

Watford have not played for more than two weeks, with matches postponed due to Covid outbreaks.

They are just two points above the relegation zone, but they do have games in hand over the sides above them in the table.

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Premier League game is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday December 28, 2021.

Vicarage Road will host the match.

Where to watch Watford vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

Live stream: Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch the game through the Amazon Prime App.

Watford vs West Ham team news

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Watford team, who have not played since December 10 due to a number of positive Covid cases. The club have not confirmed which players will be available.

Ben Foster (groin), Ismaila Sarr (knee), Christian Kabasele (calf), Peter Etebo (quad) and Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) are all still out with injury.

David Moyes will be without Declan Rice, in what is a big blow to the Hammers as they look to regain some form. The England midfielder was booked on Boxing Day against Southampton and misses out through suspension.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna are still out long-term, while there is still no certain return date for Aaron Cresswell. Michail Antonio is expected to return to the starting lineup.

Watford vs West Ham prediction

It promises to be a tricky afternoon for West Ham, against a Watford team that are well-rested after having a number of matches postponed.

Story continues

Ranieri’s side ran Chelsea and Man City close at home earlier in December, and will be confident of testing West Ham who are far from their best at the moment and will be without the midfield presence of Rice.

Draw, 1-1

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Watford wins: 21

Draws: 13

West Ham wins: 45