Watford vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Spurs will hope to jump back into fifth in the Premier League as they make the short trip to struggling Watford on New Year’s Day.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in domestic action under Antonio Conte and have games in hand as they push for Champions League qualification, yet their momentum was stunted somewhat by a disappointing draw against 10-man Southampton to end 2021.

But they will be strong favourites to see off a Watford team that have lost each of their last five games - including a 4-1 drubbing by West Ham in midweek - to head into the New Year sitting 17th and just two points above the relegation zone.

Such a dismal run has led to speculation over another managerial change, with reports that Claudio Ranieri’s position could already be under threat after only three months at the helm.

The Hornets will be boosted by influential forward Emmanuel Dennis remaining at the club this month rather than joining up with Nigeria for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT, Vicarage Road

How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day

Prediction: Watford 1-3 Tottenham

Confirmed Watford lineup

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

Dan Kilpatrick’s verdict on Tottenham’s XI

#thfc Having completed his evaluations of all the players, this is obviously Conte’s preferred XI (with Romero for Sanchez, when fit). There’s a growing case for Winks & I did like the tweaked system vs Liverpool but it’s hard to argue with really — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 1, 2022

Watford are in the building

The Tottenham players arriving

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

Confirmed Watford lineup

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨



Here's your first Hornets line-up of the New Year!#WATTOT pic.twitter.com/i4BIfPa96o — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 1, 2022

Conte: Big spending won’t guarantee Tottenham’s UCL return

Conte has been eager to play down expectations over the January transfer window, insisting that big spending would not guarantee a return to Europe’s top table.

“I think there are four big, big teams at this moment, and then there are other teams trying to build with important investment this year to close this gap,” Conte said.

“But it is not only going to happen in one transfer market. Or [it’s not the case that] if you invest money, you have a switch that you can flick to get you in [the Champions League].

“Football is complicated. It is not only money, You have to build something important over years. I am here to do this but I know it is going to be very difficult.

“Everybody keeps asking about getting into the Champions League but I want to be very honest with everybody and to tell them we have an important job to do and need time and patience. Now I am sure of that after I made my evaluations [of the squad] after two months.”

Conte offers Spurs Champions League warning

Tottenham have looked transformed at times under Antonio Conte, leading to real optimism that they can press for a top-four finish this term.

However, the Italian warned this week that it could yet take years for Spurs to return to the Champions League.

“Honestly, I have been in football for many years, enough to tell you that qualifying for the Champions League takes years, not just two or three months or one transfer market,” Conte said.

“If we think [like] this, football is not this way and at this moment there are important teams who see those [Champions League places] as important spots this season.

“To get a place in the Champions League it means somebody has to fail and it must be a big failure for there to be a place free in the Champions League.”

Our man Dan Kilpatrick has arrived at Vicarage Road.

Happy New Year from Vicarage Road 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/17IFZCmcQ4 — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 1, 2022

Standard Sport prediction

Watford look in real danger if they cannot arrest this alarming slump that has left them perilously close to the bottom three.

Only Newcastle, Norwich and Leeds have conceded more goals this season than the Hornets, who are over-reliant on Dennis in attack.

Watford have won only two of their nine home matches in the league this season, conceding 21 times in six losses in front of their own fans.

Southampton away was a blip in the Conte revolution, but Spurs have look transformed at times under the former Chelsea boss and should get back to winning ways swiftly here.

Watford 1-3 Tottenham.

Tottenham team news - No rest for Kane

13:07 , George Flood

Antonio Conte has dismissed the possibility of resting Harry Kane today.

After facing the Hornets, Spurs play rivals Chelsea three times before the end of January, including their two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final, as well as a north London derby at home to Arsenal and the FA Cup third-round visit of Morecambe.

“We had three to four days after the last game against Southampton so for this reason there’s time [for Harry] to recover, rest, have a training session and be ready to play against Watford,” Conte said.

Steven Bergwijn, Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon are all still out for Spurs, who are not believed to have any fresh injury or Covid worries.

Tottenham predicted XI (3-4-3): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Winks, Reguilon; Lucas, Son, Kane.

Watford team news - Dennis NOT going to AFCON

13:00 , George Flood

Emmanuel Dennis will be available for Watford today and indeed throughout January amid a dispute between the club and the Nigerian Football Federation.

Watford are not releasing their influential forward for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after Nigeria did not request him for the tournament in time.

“In-form rapid raider Emmanuel Dennis, whose English Premiership club is baring fangs, has been excused to provide room for Czech Republic-based forward Peter Olayinka,” Nigeria’s official account said on Instagram.

Dennis staying in England is significant for Watford, given he leads both their scoring and assist charts this term with eight and five respectively.

Tom Cleverley is available after recovering from a hamstring strain, but the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Kiko Femenia, Danny Rose, Christian Kabasele, Ben Foster, Jeremy Ngakia, William Troost-Ekong, Nicolas N’Koulou and Kwadwo Baah are all out.

How to watch Watford vs Tottenham

12:55 , George Flood

Watford vs Tottenham has not been selected for live television coverage in the UK.

However, highlights will be available to watch tonight from 10:45pm GMT on BBC One.

12:42 , George Flood

Happy New Year and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of a busy weekend to kick off the Premier League in 2022!

Here our focus falls on events at Vicarage Road, where Antonio Conte’s Tottenham will hope to get back to winning ways in their top-four push as they visit a Watford team perilously perched just two points above the relegation zone after a dismal run of five consecutive defeats that has already led to questions over the future of manager Claudio Ranieri.

Kick-off today is at 3pm GMT, and you can follow all the match build-up, latest team news and live updates right here, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick.